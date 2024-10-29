Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's divorce news: Will actress leave Bachchan family house due to Nimrat Kaur?

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai is rumoured to be leaving Jalsa with her daughter Aaradhya because of Nimrat Kaur, despite being rumoured to be divorced from Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are among the most popular couples in Bollywood. The two are in the spotlight owing to continuous divorce allegations. Rumours suggest that Aishwarya Rai's absence from Amitabh Bachchan's birthday video and her participation on occasions without her spouse have caused a stir on social media.



Furthermore, reports about Abhishek Bachchan's involvement with Nimrat Kaur led some to assume that the actress was the reason for their breakup. Amidst all this conjecture, there are allegations that Aishwarya Rai may leave Jalsa with her daughter, Aaradhya, for a new residence.

Rumours of a divorce between Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan have sparked concern owing to Nimrat's tight relationship with the Dasvi star.

According to reports, Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya will soon leave Abhishek's house and relocate to a new mansion. Well, there is no confirmation for this, only belief. Many people were surprised by Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce reports, but the couple has not commented.

The two managed to inspire many people with love stories, but their marriage is said to have reached a low point. Abhishek will be featured in the film I Want To Talk, and he has unveiled the poster. People also remarked that Aishwarya did not support her husband's new film.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married for 17 years and have a daughter, Aaradhya. Aishwarya attended the Ambani wedding with her daughter but not with the Bachchan clan. Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived at the SIIMA Awards.

Latest Videos