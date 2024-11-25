Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Amitabh Bachchan supports son; here's what he said

Amitabh Bachchan praised Abhishek Bachchan's performance in his latest movie 'I Want To Talk'. He also addressed detractors, discussing how personal wants and perceptions shape people's beliefs.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, 82, sent a touching message on social media applauding his son Abhishek Bachchan's performance in his recent film, I Want to Talk. Amitabh also quietly addressed critics and gossipmongers, notably those who speculated about Abhishek's private life.

In his tweet, Amitabh praised the Shoojit Sircar-directed picture for its deep storyline. “Some films invite you to be entertained... I Want To Talk just does that... it invites you to be the film,” he wrote, adding that the movie gently pulls its audience into its narrative, leaving no room for escapism. "It picks you up gently from your seat in the theatre and places you, equally gently, inside the screen it is being projected upon...and you watch its life floating by. No effort or chance of wanting to escape from it into...ESCAPISM...(sic)," he added.

Praising Abhishek’s portrayal of Arjun Sen in the film, Amitabh wrote, “Abhishek, you are not Abhishek... you are Arjun Sen of the film.” The veteran actor concluded his note with a defiant message, urging Abhishek to ignore detractors: “Kehne do unhein jo kehna hai; hamara toh kehna yeh hai! (Let them say what they want to say; this is what I have to say)."

Amitabh also remarked on the nature of judgement by paraphrasing his father, the poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. “The good did think of me to be good; the bad did think of me as bad. The need for whichever, was the need for them, did they recognise me with that.”

Expanding on the thought, Amitabh observed that people's opinions often reveal more about their own needs than the person they are judging. He described this as “the eternal truth of life,” emphasising that both praise and criticism arise from individual perceptions.

"But it was YOUR 'need' to think good or think bad... and that was my recognition. It was not what I was. It was your need to think of me as bad or good. That was how much you could understand me,” he added.

Amitabh Bachchan’s post comes amid ongoing rumours about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s relationship.

Latest Videos