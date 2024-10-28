Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumour: Actress praises her in-laws, calls husband...

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai's video went viral. In it, she praises the Bachchan family. The old video went viral after rumours of Aishwarya and Abhishek's separation began in the news.
 

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 12:31 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

The ongoing divorce allegations surrounding Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have made headlines. Several media outlets say that Abhishek cheated on Aishwarya with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur.

article_image2

Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan, Karisma kapoor

Fans are concerned about Bollywood's dominance. Abhishek and Aishwarya have yet to speak on the subject. Amidst the divorce allegations, an old video from an awards event has gone viral on social media. In the video, Aishwarya praises her husband, Abhishek.

article_image3

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen staring at her in-laws, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of the Bachchan family as their daughter-in-law. She also describes Abhishek Bachchan as 'the finest spouse in the world'. 

article_image4

One person remarked, 'fake behaviour', while another added, 'This is so phoney and pleased her entire charade was revealed, but it's 2024 and 20 years too late'. A third user said, "No matter how famous someone is, there is never a need for so close family members to fawn over them and conduct so much 'bhakti,' especially in public. "It just seems weird." 

article_image5

Rumours about Aishwarya and Abhishek's split began when the two appeared separately to Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant's wedding in July of this year. Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately, while Abhishek accompanied his entire Bachchan family. Later, a video showed Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya having a good time during the wedding.

article_image6

Furthermore, Abhishek liked the Instagram post titled 'When Love Stops Being Easy'. According to sources, the two are planning a grey divorce. Netizens believe Abhishek's alleged infidelity with Nimrat was the primary reason for the couple's split. According to rumours, Aishwarya has moved out of Jalsa and is now live with her mother. 

