Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors: Actress' statement goes VIRAL amid separation news

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has faced intense media scrutiny throughout her career. From being labeled "a cold fish" to battling misconceptions about her personal life, she has risen above criticism with resilience, proving her talent and carving a successful journey in Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has faced significant media criticism over the years, particularly in her earlier days in Bollywood. In a 1999 interview with Filmfare, she reflected on being labeled "a cold fish" and a non-actress by the press. Aishwarya shared that despite such remarks, she felt unbothered and confident, as she was receiving numerous film offers daily. She expressed her preference for making thoughtful career choices, indicating her resilience and determination to prove detractors wrong

Aishwarya admitted that the negativity impacted her initially, but she used the experience to grow stronger. She conveyed her resolve to silence critics, stating that she was evolving every day and enjoying her life. She credited the unwavering faith of producers, directors, and distributors in her talent, which motivated her to keep pushing forward in the industry

Aishwarya spoke about how people often misjudge her life as a fairytale, overlooking the fact that she is a human being with emotions. Recalling a specific instance during the filming of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, she revealed how director Sanjay Leela Bhansali underestimated her ability to deliver a highly emotional scene. However, she surprised everyone by completing it flawlessly in one take, showcasing her innate ability to channel emotions

Despite early skepticism about her career and personal life, Aishwarya has built a successful journey both professionally and personally. Her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 broke many hearts but solidified her status as one of Bollywood's most beloved stars. The couple, married for 17 years, shares a daughter, Aaradhya, and continues to be in the public eye, with fans invested in their every move

But off late, their marriage has come under severe scrutiny after Abhishek 'Liked' a post on Grey Marriages on Instagram and the couple posed separately at the Ambani wedding

