Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek divorce news: When actress was asked to make 'paranthas'; know what happened next

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's heartwarming response to a question about cooking for her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter, Aaradhya.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 1:42 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage has been one of the most talked-about issues this year. It all began with the Ambani wedding, and the rumours do not appear to be dying down anytime soon. While the pair has not responded, their recent or previous interviews are remarks that have been deciphered by individuals. Now a new one has gone viral on social media.

Aishwarya and Abhishek

Abhishek Bachchan was recently questioned at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 how he delivers such fantastic performances. How does he manage to achieve this? The Dhoom actor explained to the presenter that it is really easy and has nothing to do with the actor. "We do exactly what the directors instruct us. We work and then quietly return home."

Wedding photo

Abhishek and Aishwarya are relationship goals and have a 13-year-old daughter, Aaradhya. Aishwarya and Abhishek fuelled divorce speculations after making separate entrances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Abhishek Bachchan

While the rest of the Bachchan family - Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter Shweta, grandson Agastya Nanda, and granddaughter Navya Naveli - appeared together and posed for a family photo for the cameras, Aishwarya arrived separately with her daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya on Comedy Nights

Aishwarya and Irrfan Khan promoted their film Jazbaa on Comedy Nights With Kapil. Kapil Sharma asked Aishwarya if she cooked for Abhishek. Aishwarya confirmed she cooks for both Abhishek and Aaradhya.

Aishwarya on the show

Aishwarya Rai was requested to cook paranthas for Abhishek Bachchan, and she said, "If it needs to go to tomorrow, then it'll go to tomorrow". She also said that communication is important in a relationship and that you should be open-minded about how you share your time together. 

Aishwarya's heartwarming reply

Aishwarya and Abhishek are a popular celebrity couple who married in 2007 and have a daughter named Aaradhya. They began a romance while filming Umrao Jaan in 2005-2006. Their friendship began while filming Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000) and Kuch Naa Kaho (2003).

