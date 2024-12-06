Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Divorce News: Amitabh Bachchan claps back at trolls targeting his son

Amitabh Bachchan recently clapped back at trolls targeting his son Abhishek on social media. His witty response sparked support, while Abhishek’s performance in I Want to Talk continues to receive praise.



Amitabh Bachchan recently defended his son, Abhishek Bachchan, on social media after a troll targeted him for not speaking in Hindi. The incident occurred on X (formerly Twitter), where the megastar praised Abhishek's performance in the film I Want to Talk.

The troll commented on Amitabh's post, suggesting Abhishek should speak in Hindi instead of English. The comment read, "Sir ji Hindi me bolne ko kaho jr, bacchan ji ko. English hamari samaj me barobar nahi aati." This remark caught Big B’s attention, and he responded sarcastically.



Amitabh Bachchan stood by his son and humorously responded to the troll, pointing out the irony in the comment. He wrote, "Wow! What a viewpoint you have! Amazing! You tell me to speak in Hindi, but you write in English." His response quickly garnered support from his followers.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan’s performance in I Want to Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar, has been widely praised. The film, which released on November 22, 2024, has received positive feedback for Abhishek’s portrayal, further silencing critics with his remarkable work.

