Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Amitabh Bachchan calls his son 'superior' amid divorce rumors

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan face divorce rumors, but Amitabh Bachchan publicly supports his son, calling him 'superior' amid the ongoing speculations about their personal life.

amitabh bachchan reacts to abhishek bachchan aishwarya rai divorce rumours

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s most loved couples, are facing rumors of a possible divorce. The couple has remained silent about the speculations, while their personal life has been a subject of media focus, especially due to Abhishek's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur.

Despite the ongoing rumors, Abhishek Bachchan has kept a low profile in public. His recent film, I Want to Talk, released last month, received an average box-office response. However, his performance has garnered praise, and his father, Amitabh Bachchan, has offered heartfelt appreciation.

Amitabh Bachchan has been particularly vocal on social media, expressing his pride for Abhishek's acting in I Want to Talk. Sharing praise from the film’s audience, the veteran actor highlighted his son's humility, calling him 'superior' for his genuine portrayal and lack of vanity.

As Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's personal life attracts attention, Amitabh’s social media posts stand out as a strong show of support. His public admiration for Abhishek's work offers a contrasting narrative to the rumors surrounding the couple's relationship.

