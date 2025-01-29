Why Shobana NOT getting married at 54? Here's what actress has to say

Actress Shobana, known for her role in Rajinikanth's Thalapathi, explains why she hasn't married at 54.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 12:26 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

Shobana: A Child Star

Shobana started as a child artist. Mangala Nayagi was her debut film. She became a heroine in Kamal Haasan's Enakul Oruvan. She acted in several films.

article_image2

Paired with Leading Actors

Shobana acted with leading actors like Kamal Haasan, Vijayakanth, and Rajinikanth. Films like Idhu Namma Aalu, Paattuku Oru Thalaivan, Ponmana Selvan, and Thalapathi established her as a leading actress.

article_image3

Padma Shri from APJ Abdul Kalam

Shobana received the Padma Shri from APJ Abdul Kalam in 2006 and was recently awarded the Padma Bhushan, receiving widespread congratulations from the South Indian film industry.

article_image4

Acted in Over 200 Films

Shobana has acted in over 200 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, English, and Kannada. She also appeared in Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD and runs a Bharatanatyam school, offering free classes.

article_image5

Why Not Married at 54?

Shobana explains her single status at 54, stating she doesn't believe in marriage and is content with her current life.

article_image6

Mother to an Adopted Daughter

Shobana, while occasionally appearing in films, focuses on Bharatanatyam. Despite past marriage rumors, she remains single and has adopted a daughter.

