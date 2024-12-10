Actress Alya Manasa purchases 2 crore boat house in Kerala: Details inside

Serial Actress Alya Manasa: Serial actress Alya Manasa, who recently built a grand house, has now purchased a luxury boat house.

article_image1
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 9:20 AM IST

Alya Manasa and Sanjeev

Alya Manasa rose to fame through television serials. She gained widespread recognition with the Vijay TV serial Raja Rani. It was during this serial that Alya Manasa and Sanjeev fell in love. The on-screen couple later became a real-life couple and got married in 2019.

article_image2

Actress Alya Manasa

After marriage and childbirth, Alya Manasa took a break from serials for a few years. In 2022, she switched from Vijay TV to Sun TV, starring in the serial Iniya. Similarly, Sanjeev committed to the lead role in the Sun TV serial Kayal, which is currently a TRP hit.

article_image3

Alya Manasa's Salary

Alya Manasa is among the highest-paid actresses on television, reportedly earning ₹50,000 per day. The couple recently built and moved into their multi-crore house in Chennai.

 

article_image4

Alya Manasa's Business

With their high salaries, film and television stars often invest in businesses. Alya Manasa has also started a new business and is generating good income from it.

article_image5

Alya Manasa's Husband Sanjeev

Boat houses in Alappuzha, Kerala, are very popular. People from all over India and the world flock to Alappuzha to spend their holidays in these boat houses. The daily rental for a boat house runs into thousands of rupees.

article_image6

Alya Manasa's Boat House

Alya Manasa has reportedly bought her own boat house for ₹2 crores. It is equipped with modern amenities, including bedrooms, a grand dining hall, and a DJ. Congratulations are pouring in for Alya Manasa on her new business venture.

 

