Actor Siddharth Nigam takes holy dip at Kumbh Mela with family, shares beautiful PHOTOS

Actor Siddharth Nigam takes a holy dip with his family at the Kumbh Mela. Watch videos and photos and know about his experience.

Thousands of people, including celebrities, are attending the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Actor Siddharth Nigam is currently in Prayagraj, enjoying the festivities with his brother and mother. He shared photos and videos of his experience on Instagram, including one of him taking a dip in the Sangam. Siddharth acted as Salman Khan's brother in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Siddharth Nigam shared several photos from the Kumbh Mela on his Instagram. He wrote, "Bathing in the Triveni Sangam at the Kumbh Mela is an experience that cannot be described in words. The peace and tranquility I felt standing at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati is incredible. It felt as if the holy water washed away not only physical impurities but also the worries and burdens of the mind. Attending the Kumbh Mela is no less than a blessing for me. It's a moment when you feel connected to God."

Siddharth Nigam was born and raised in Prayagraj. He later moved to Mumbai for higher education. His elder brother Abhishek Nigam is also an actor. Siddharth started his acting career with commercials. He then appeared in the 2013 film Dhoom 3, playing the younger version of Aamir Khan's character.

After his successful film debut, he played young Rudra in the 2014 TV serial Mahakumbh Ek Rahasya, Ek Kahani. In February 2015, he appeared in the show Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. In 2016, he was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. He has worked in serials like Peshwa Bajirao, Chandra Nandini, Kundali Bhagya, Aladdin, and Baalveer Returns. Besides Dhoom 3, he has also appeared in films like Munna Michael, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Rani Pink.

