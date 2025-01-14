Actor Siddharth Nigam takes holy dip at Kumbh Mela with family, shares beautiful PHOTOS

Actor Siddharth Nigam takes a holy dip with his family at the Kumbh Mela. Watch videos and photos and know about his experience. 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 2:44 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 2:44 PM IST

Thousands of people, including celebrities, are attending the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Actor Siddharth Nigam is currently in Prayagraj, enjoying the festivities with his brother and mother. He shared photos and videos of his experience on Instagram, including one of him taking a dip in the Sangam. Siddharth acted as Salman Khan's brother in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

article_image2

Siddharth Nigam shared several photos from the Kumbh Mela on his Instagram. He wrote, "Bathing in the Triveni Sangam at the Kumbh Mela is an experience that cannot be described in words. The peace and tranquility I felt standing at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati is incredible. It felt as if the holy water washed away not only physical impurities but also the worries and burdens of the mind. Attending the Kumbh Mela is no less than a blessing for me. It's a moment when you feel connected to God."

article_image3

Siddharth Nigam was born and raised in Prayagraj. He later moved to Mumbai for higher education. His elder brother Abhishek Nigam is also an actor. Siddharth started his acting career with commercials. He then appeared in the 2013 film Dhoom 3, playing the younger version of Aamir Khan's character.

article_image4

After his successful film debut, he played young Rudra in the 2014 TV serial Mahakumbh Ek Rahasya, Ek Kahani. In February 2015, he appeared in the show Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. In 2016, he was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. He has worked in serials like Peshwa Bajirao, Chandra Nandini, Kundali Bhagya, Aladdin, and Baalveer Returns. Besides Dhoom 3, he has also appeared in films like Munna Michael, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Rani Pink.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli face backlash for skipping life jackets on speedboat ride; Read on NTI

WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli face backlash for skipping life jackets on speedboat ride; Read on

Idli Kadai: Dhanush shares NEW posters of movie on Pongal [PHOTOS] ATG

Idli Kadai: Dhanush shares NEW posters of movie on Pongal [PHOTOS]

Osacar 2025: Nominations delayed AGAIN due to LA fires; to be announced on THIS date ATG

Osacar 2025: Nominations delayed AGAIN due to LA fires; to be announced on THIS date

Sankranthiki Vasthunam X review: Venkatesh Daggubati's film is a perfect Sankranti treat; says fans ATG

Sankranthiki Vasthunam X review: Venkatesh Daggubati's film is a perfect Sankranti treat; says fans

Amitabh Bachchan, Shehnaaz Gill, Ravi Kishan and more celebrate Lohri with heartfelt wishes NTI

Amitabh Bachchan, Shehnaaz Gill, Ravi Kishan and more celebrate Lohri with heartfelt wishes

Recent Stories

a.k.a Brands Holding Stock Rises On Q4 Sales Numbers, CEO Appointment: Retail's Excited

a.k.a Brands Holding Stock Rises On Q4 Sales Numbers, CEO Appointment: Retail's Excited

Mahakumbh Mahant Swami Kailashanand performs Amrit Snan, inspires thousands in a sacred procession

Mahakumbh: Mahant Swami Kailashanand performs Amrit Snan, inspires thousands in a sacred procession

Indian Rupee hits all-time LOW: Check Rupee's fall over a period of 100 years; Read NOW ATG

Indian Rupee hits all-time LOW: Check Rupee's fall over a period of 100 years; Read NOW

Mahakumbh 2025 unites devotees from around the world to celebrate 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' at Sangam

Mahakumbh 2025 unites devotees from around the world to celebrate 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' at Sangam

BCCI likely to introduce performance-based pay after Indias disappointing show in BGT

BCCI likely to introduce 'performance-based pay' after India's disappointing show in BGT

Recent Videos

Quad, Ukraine, Israel & More: Biden's FINAL Foreign Policy Speech | WATCH

Quad, Ukraine, Israel & More: Biden's FINAL Foreign Policy Speech | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon