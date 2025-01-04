Actor Jiiva turns 41: A look at his career, net worth and achievements

As actor Jiiva celebrates his 41st birthday, let's delve into the details of his impressive net worth and opulent lifestyle.

Actor Jiiva's Background

There are a few ways to enter the film industry: being a family member of someone already in the industry or being wealthy. Jiiva falls into the first category. Jiiva is the son of R. B. Choudary, owner of Super Good Films. While his entry may have been facilitated, his growth is due to hard work.

Jiiva's Movie Choices

Jiiva debuted in 2003. He carved his own path with unique films like "Raam" and "Kattradhu Thamizh." "Siva Manasula Sakthi" marked a high point in Jiiva's career. "Ko" became a milestone film.

Jiiva's Diverse Roles

Jiiva acted with Vijay in "Nanban." He chose diverse roles in films like "Neethane En Ponvasantham" and "Gypsy." Jiiva's "83" was well-received. He's now in "Agathiyaa."

Jiiva's net worth

He earns around Rs 3 crores per film. His net worth is estimated at Rs 90 crores. He owns luxury cars and a restaurant managed by his wife.