Abhishek Bachchan shares Jaya Bachchan's 'one rule' he and Aishwarya Rai must follow

Amid the divorce rumors, various old interviews and videos are surfacing online of the two talking about their marriage and family dynamics.

The Bachchan family is currently going through a rough patch for the last few months as rumors of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan getting divorced are flying high.

The two tied the knot in 2007 in a lavish traditional Indian wedding at Amitabh Bachchan's residence 'Prateeksha'. Together they have a daughter Aaradhya.

The family was always spotted together for festivals and parties, however, recently, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been papped separately from the rest of the Bachchans at events, fueling tons of speculations.

In 2009, Abhishek and Aishwarya made an appearance at Oprah Winfrey's show. Oprah asked them about the Indian culture as she was curious about Indians living with their parents. To this, Aishwarya replied and said it is part of Indian culture and it is normal in India.

Abhishek Bachchan also shared that his father Amitabh Bachchan also lived with his parents and he is now following in his footsteps. Oprah also asked the couple if they all eat together or eat in their separate rooms. Abhishek revealed that Jaya Bachchan has one rule for the family that must be followed. Her rule is, 'If we are in the city, we have to have one meal of the day together.'

Oprah also asked the couple about divorce and jokingly said it would be hard to get divorced after 'seven vows'. To this Aishwarya responded, "We don't even try and entertain the thought".

