Abhishek Bachchan shares Jaya Bachchan's 'one rule' he and Aishwarya Rai must follow

Amid the divorce rumors, various old interviews and videos are surfacing online of the two talking about their marriage and family dynamics. 

article_image1
Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 3:05 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

The Bachchan family is currently going through a rough patch for the last few months as rumors of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan getting divorced are flying high. 

article_image2

The two tied the knot in 2007 in a lavish traditional Indian wedding at Amitabh Bachchan's residence 'Prateeksha'. Together they have a daughter Aaradhya. 

article_image3

The family was always spotted together for festivals and parties, however, recently, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been papped separately from the rest of the Bachchans at events, fueling tons of speculations. 

article_image4

Amid the divorce rumors, various old interviews and videos are surfacing online of the two talking about their marriage and family dynamics. 

In 2009, Abhishek and Aishwarya made an appearance at Oprah Winfrey's show. Oprah asked them about the Indian culture as she was curious about Indians living with their parents. To this, Aishwarya replied and said it is part of Indian culture and it is normal in India. 

article_image5

Abhishek Bachchan also shared that his father Amitabh Bachchan also lived with his parents and he is now following in his footsteps. Oprah also asked the couple if they all eat together or eat in their separate rooms. 

Abhishek revealed that Jaya Bachchan has one rule for the family that must be followed. Her rule is, 'If we are in the city, we have to have one meal of the day together.'

 

article_image6

Oprah also asked the couple about divorce and jokingly said it would be hard to get divorced after 'seven vows'. To this Aishwarya responded, "We don't even try and entertain the thought".

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH]

Bharti Singh REVEALED this thing about Madhuri Dixit's son Arin Rene; Read on ATG

Bharti Singh REVEALED this thing about Madhuri Dixit's son Arin Rene; Read on

Nayanthara Beyond the Fairytale': Documentary on actress to release on THIS platform ATG

'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale': Documentary on actress to release on THIS platform

Did Ananya Panday's rumored beau Walker Blanco confirmed their relationship on Instagram? Check here RTM

Who is Walker Blanco? Ananya Panday's rumored beau wishes her on Instagram; Check here

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, fellow contestants call out Shrutika Arjun's 'affected' accent NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, fellow contestants call out Shrutika Arjun's 'affected' accent

Recent Stories

Latest Zero Neck Blouse Designs for Cotton Sarees anr

Latest Zero Neck Blouse Designs for Cotton Sarees

From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant: Top players likely to be released before IPL 2025 auction AJR

From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant: Top players likely to be released before IPL 2025 auction

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH]

cricket ICC Test Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal climbs, Jasprit Bumrah loses Top Spot scr

ICC Test Rankings: Jaiswal climbs, Bumrah loses top Spot

5 Effective DIY hair packs for dandruff and hair fall RTM

5 Effective DIY hair packs for dandruff and hair fall

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon