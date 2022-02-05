  • Facebook
    Abhishek Bachchan birthday special: This is what Jr Bachchan is doing on his 46th birthday

    First Published Feb 5, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
    Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a glimpse of how he is spending his 46th birthday; turns out, he has a special gift for all his fans.

    If you had been thinking that Abhishek Bachchan is chilling at home or out on a vacation for his birthday, you might be left surprised. The actor is doing something that he absolutely loves doing the most – working.

    Abhishek Bachchan shared an image of a clip clapboard, announcing his next project with renowned filmmaker R Balki. Jr Bachchan has been roped in by R Balki for the upcoming film ‘Ghoomer’, an official announcement of which was made by Bachchan himself on his birthday.

    Sharing a picture of the clapboard on his Instagram account, Abhishek Bachchan wrote in the caption: “Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working.” The actor has officially begun shooting for R Balki directorial ‘Ghoomer’.

    It will be after over a decade that filmmaker R Balki and Abhishek Bachchan will be working together once again. Abhishek Bachchan’s first movie with R Balki was released in the year 2009 titled ‘Paa’, also featuring his father Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan. The film was a success at the box office and also received thunderous responses from the audience and critiques alike. In this film, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan played the role of a father and a son, just that the real-life son played the father’s character while Amitabh Bachchan played Abhishek Bachchan’s son.

    ALSO READ: Panama Papers case: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets mobbed outside ED office; she left after six hours of grilling

    Abhishek Bachchan was born on February 5, 1976, to senior actors Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. He is the younger child of them and has an elder sister, Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

    The 46-year-old actor, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Bob Biswas, a movie that was released on the OTT platform. Other than films, AB, as he is fondly called, has two sports teams – Jaipur Pink Panthers (Kabaddi) and Chennaiyin FC (Football).

    ALSO READ: Does Abhishek Bachchan regret his debut film with Kareena Kapoor Khan? THIS is what he has to say

