9 Sexy bikini pictures: Modern Family’s 'Gloria' Sofia Vergara shows off assets in these raunchy swimwear

If you have watched Modern Family, then you absolutely must find Sofia Vergara as one of the most hilarious and outstanding actors in the series. Not only does she come with a great sense of humour, but Sofia is literally one of the hottest celebrities in Hollywood. Here are some of the raunchiest throwback pictures of the actor that she shared on her social media, along with some interesting facts. Here are nine photos of the actor, along with some interesting facts, that her fans must not miss!

Image: Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Did you know that Sofia Vergara has ‘Vergara twice in her name? Yes, you heard that right! The actor’s real name is Sofía Margarita Vergara Vergara. She is arguably the most famous Colombian-American actress in the film industry. If you thought that she is only an actor, then you are wrong. Sofia Vergara, apart from being an actor, is also a presenter, television producer and model. She has a career spanning over 24 years and has built an image of a reputed actor for herself.

Image: Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara was born on July 10, 1972, in Barranquilla, Colombia. Interestingly, the district of Barranquilla has given not one but two celebrities. Popular singer Shakira is also from the same district as Sofia. ALSO READ:

Image: Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Like many others, Sofia Vergara too did not plan on becoming an actor. In fact, she wanted to become a dentist and was studying at the University of Colombia for the same. However, when she was at a beach with her family one day, a scout asked for a picture of her. She then shot for a Pepsi commercial while continuing her studies. However, it was then that she realized that she wanted to become a model and quit her dentistry school. ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan Birthday: At 27, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter has a net worth of Rs 30 cr

Image: Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara is one of the few actors who got married at the very young age of 18. She married her high school sweetheart, José González, and a year later, gave birth to their son, Manolo. The marriage didn’t last long and at 20, she got a divorce from her husband. She raised her son alone, and in the pursuit, decided to make a career in acting. ALSO READ: Sultry pictures: 10 times Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic sizzled in sexy swimwear

Image: Sofia Vergara/Instagram

In 2015, Sofia Vergara decided to marry again. This time, she fell in love with Joe Manganiello. The couple became one of the most attractive couples in the world.

Image: Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Interestingly, soon after Sofia Vergara shot the pilot episode for ABC's Modern Family in the year 2009, she also made her Broadway debut. She played the prison matron named Mama Morton in the popular show ‘Chicago’.

Image: Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Since Sofia Vergara had made her Broadway debut, it meant that she needed to sing as well. And Sofia is said to have done a pretty good job at that too. The show ‘Chicago’ was performed for two months and was quite a success.

Image: Sofia Vergara/Instagram

One of the most popular American shows, ‘Desperate Housewives’ was an absolute success. The show had many international reproductions. But the most famous readaptation was the Colombian version called ‘Amos de Casa Desesperados’. For the unversed, this adaptation’s executive producer was none other than Sofia Vergara.

Image: Sofia Vergara/Instagram

The show's executive producer was no one other than Sofia Vergara, who also took the job as the narrator of the show that lasted from 2007 to 2011.

Image: Sofia Vergara/Instagram