7 cute pictures of Nazriya Nazim; Malayalam actress turns fashionista

    First Published Jun 15, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Let's have a look at Nazriya Nazim's unique fashion costumes, which Neeraja Kona dressed for the marketing of her Telugu debut flick Ante Sundaraniki.

    The Mallu beauty Nazriya Nazim made her Tollywood debut in Nani's Ante Sundaraniki and wowed the audience. For the marketing of her debut Telugu film, the actress, who is renowned for her girl-next-door style, underwent a major makeover. 
     

    Nazriya underwent a fashion shift and explored different outfits that fit her nicely, ranging from off-shoulder dresses to sophisticated ethnic ensembles. During the Ante Sundaraniki marketing, she maintained the perfect blend of hotness and adorable, displaying her individuality with each ensemble.
     

    Nazriya Nazim's first outfit during promotions drew a lot of attention. The actress experimented and took a risk by wearing a Saakshi and Kinni off-shoulder chiffon maxi dress. She went all glam with red lipstick and no accessories, as styled by Neeraja Kona. She did, however, turn attention with her adorable and seductive appearance.
     

    Following the kaftan trend, Nazriya purchased an Indo western suit from Korvai that had a crimson kaftan kurta and matching trousers. Her hair was pulled back into a bun, and she wore little make-up and jewellery to complete the classy image.
     

    Nazriya made a fashion statement with her next simple yet trendy look, pairing basic boyfriend jeans with an H&M patterned top. Her strong make-up, attitude, and, of course, the pieces of golden jewellery, made the ensemble stand out.
     

    Nazriya Nazim kept her fashion heritage alive by wearing a stunning pink Meadow dress on one of the advertising days. With peachy make-up, a half-tied haircut, and hoop earrings, she looked adorable in the outfit. It was the ideal blend of convenience and elegance. ALso Read: Is Lady Gaga to play Harley Quinn in Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2?

    Nazriya finished off her outfit with a stunning yellow saree by Torani, which she paired with a sleeveless top of the same hue. Her saree was well complimented with pearl chandelier earrings and a hair bun with white flowers. Also Read: 7 times Anushka Sharma exuded summer vibes in sexy swimsuits

