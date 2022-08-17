Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (Watch) Anjali Arora LEAKED MMS: Here's how Lock Upp fame's boyfriend reacted to controversial video

    First Published Aug 17, 2022, 6:11 PM IST

    Check out Anjali Arora's boyfriend Akash Sansanwal's reaction to the leaked MMS that has landed her in hot water.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Lock Upp celebrity Anjali Arora is going through a difficult time in her life. The actress faces criticism after an MMS went viral online, allegedly showing her in an objectionable position. Anjali stated that the video was modified and that she had done nothing wrong to deserve such contempt. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anjali stated in an interview with Siddharth Kannan that she is strong enough to manage the scenario, but she cannot bear the thought of her parents going through this ordeal. She also discussed her parents' and boyfriend's reactions to the viral MMS. (Video)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anjali Arora, 21, is dating Akash Sansanwal. When Anjali was in Lock Upp, she shared a close bond with Munawar Faruqui. Anjali Arora's lover is Akash Sansanwal, while Munawar is dating Nazila. The crowd nearly thought the two were dating now. They did, however, announce their companions to the world after the programme finished. (Video)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Anjali Arora's admirers were outraged after an MMS went viral showing her in an inappropriate position. The leaked footage harmed her reputation, fame, and goodwill. However, during a candid chat with Kannan, she broke her silence and disclosed that the video does not feature her. When asked how her partner reacted to the MMS, Anjali stated, "Everyone understands that this is all nonsense." But my loved ones have faith in me." Also Read: Raju Srivastava health update: Actor is responding to treatment but still on ventilator

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    She said her boyfriend and parents had made official complaints with the authorities. "Akash, my parents, and my brother have already filed complaints," Anjali explained. We can remove one video, but these individuals will make and post 100 more. See, I'm strong on my end, but my family isn't prepared to deal with anything."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anjali was heard stating during the interview, "Mujhe nahi pata kya kar rahe hai log, mera naam lagakar, meri foto lagakar ki ye Anjali Arora ka MMS hai." Meri bhi family, inki bhi family. Me and my family have a lot of videos. Sometimes I have the feeling that ye kyu kar rahe hai. Jisme main hu hi nahi, kyun faila raha raha raha raha raha raha raha (I have no idea what individuals are doing when they use my name and photo and claim to be Anjali Arora's MMS. They have a family, although I do not. My family members like watching videos as well. Sometimes I wonder why they're sharing a video when I'm not even in it.)" Also Read: SEXY Video: Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav's hot moves (WATCH)

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "Kuch lag way mein leke jaa rahe hain, theek hai badnaam karna chahte ho aap, par iss tarike se?" Aise cheeze karne se phele ye nahi sochte kisi ki family ka sochegi, kya asar padega? (Some individuals are putting a different spin on it. It's OK if you want to smear my reputation, but is this how you do it? "Don't they consider what someone's family would think and how it will effect them?)" she continued. Also Read: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran to team up for 'L2: Empuraan'; read details

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malayali New Year 2022: Mammootty wishes fans wearing a yellow shirt and white lungi (Picture) RBA

    Malayali New Year 2022: Mammootty wishes fans wearing a yellow shirt and white lungi (Picture)

    Pictures Vijay Deverakonda's mother holds pooja at home; Ananya Panday enjoys hospitality RBA

    Pictures: Vijay Deverakonda's mother holds pooja at home; Ananya Panday enjoys hospitality

    Mohanlal Prithviraj Sukumaran to team up for 'L2: Empuraan'; read details RBA

    Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran to team up for 'L2: Empuraan'; read details

    Jacqueline Fernandez in trouble again: Actress accused in charge sheet filed by ED in Rs 200 cr extortion case RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez in trouble again: Actress accused in charge sheet filed by ED in Rs 200 cr extortion case

    Raju Srivastava health update: Actor is responding to treatment but still on ventilator RBA

    Raju Srivastava health update: Actor is responding to treatment but still on ventilator

    Recent Stories

    Centre grants VIP security cover to Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani: Report AJR

    Centre grants VIP security cover to Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani: Report

    Bizarre Chocolate bars worth Rs 17 lakh stolen from Lucknow godown gcw

    Bizarre! Chocolate bars worth Rs 17 lakh stolen from Lucknow godown

    Malayali New Year 2022: Mammootty wishes fans wearing a yellow shirt and white lungi (Picture) RBA

    Malayali New Year 2022: Mammootty wishes fans wearing a yellow shirt and white lungi (Picture)

    Indian Premier League IPL 2025 in line to clash with PSL Pakistan Super League-ayh

    IPL 2025 in line to clash with PSL

    The story of Axel, the first Army Dog to be 'Mentioned in Despatches'

    The story of Axel, the first Army Dog to be 'Mentioned in Despatches'

    Recent Videos

    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon