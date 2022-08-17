(Watch) Anjali Arora LEAKED MMS: Here's how Lock Upp fame's boyfriend reacted to controversial video

Check out Anjali Arora's boyfriend Akash Sansanwal's reaction to the leaked MMS that has landed her in hot water.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Lock Upp celebrity Anjali Arora is going through a difficult time in her life. The actress faces criticism after an MMS went viral online, allegedly showing her in an objectionable position. Anjali stated that the video was modified and that she had done nothing wrong to deserve such contempt.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Anjali stated in an interview with Siddharth Kannan that she is strong enough to manage the scenario, but she cannot bear the thought of her parents going through this ordeal. She also discussed her parents' and boyfriend's reactions to the viral MMS. (Video)



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Anjali Arora, 21, is dating Akash Sansanwal. When Anjali was in Lock Upp, she shared a close bond with Munawar Faruqui. Anjali Arora's lover is Akash Sansanwal, while Munawar is dating Nazila. The crowd nearly thought the two were dating now. They did, however, announce their companions to the world after the programme finished. (Video)



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Anjali Arora's admirers were outraged after an MMS went viral showing her in an inappropriate position. The leaked footage harmed her reputation, fame, and goodwill. However, during a candid chat with Kannan, she broke her silence and disclosed that the video does not feature her. When asked how her partner reacted to the MMS, Anjali stated, "Everyone understands that this is all nonsense." But my loved ones have faith in me." Also Read: Raju Srivastava health update: Actor is responding to treatment but still on ventilator

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

She said her boyfriend and parents had made official complaints with the authorities. "Akash, my parents, and my brother have already filed complaints," Anjali explained. We can remove one video, but these individuals will make and post 100 more. See, I'm strong on my end, but my family isn't prepared to deal with anything."



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Anjali was heard stating during the interview, "Mujhe nahi pata kya kar rahe hai log, mera naam lagakar, meri foto lagakar ki ye Anjali Arora ka MMS hai." Meri bhi family, inki bhi family. Me and my family have a lot of videos. Sometimes I have the feeling that ye kyu kar rahe hai. Jisme main hu hi nahi, kyun faila raha raha raha raha raha raha raha (I have no idea what individuals are doing when they use my name and photo and claim to be Anjali Arora's MMS. They have a family, although I do not. My family members like watching videos as well. Sometimes I wonder why they're sharing a video when I'm not even in it.)" Also Read: SEXY Video: Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav's hot moves (WATCH)

Photo Courtesy: Instagram