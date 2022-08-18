Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (Video) Anjali Arora MMS LEAKED: Lock Upp fame's drops F-bomb when asked about her controversial video

    First Published Aug 18, 2022, 9:17 AM IST

    Yesterday, while talking to the media, Anjali Arora gave a tight slap on those brewing controversy saying, ‘I Fu**ing Don’t Care About It’

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anjali Arora has risen to fame due to her appearance on the controversial web show Lock Upp. The actress faces criticism after an MMS went viral online, allegedly showing her in an objectionable position. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Even after the show ended, season 1 contestant Anjali Arora continued to make headlines for her personal and professional success.  (Video)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, Anjali's life has not been without challenges. Among all the positive comments and accolades, a social media controversy arose due to her leaked alleged MMS video. Anjali stated that the video was modified and that she had done nothing wrong to deserve such contempt. (Video)

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In a new video clip, Anjali Arora owes her confidence and bravely responds, "Jinse Barabari Nahi Ho Pati, Woh Badnaami Shuru." Whatever. Logo ko karne do jo karna hai. "I don't give a fu** about it." Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Extortion Case: Actress shares an Instagram post

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Previously, in an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Anjali Arora teared up while discussing the incident and how it affected her and her family, saying, "I don't know kyun kar rhe hain, in logon ne hi to mujhe bnaya hai." Meri bhi family, inki bhi family. "Sare videos dekhti hai meri family." Also Read: Is Prabhas getting married in June? Baahubali star marriage prediction is out

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She recently came under fire from netizens for wearing a revealing crop top that exposed her waist while holding the national flag. Anjali posed with the National flag while wearing a white midriff crop top and jeans. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet, with some users criticising the actress. Also Read: Raju Srivastava health update: Actor is responding to treatment but still on ventilator

