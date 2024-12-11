World's richest cricketer retires at 22 with $8.8 billion net worth, surpassing Sachin, Kohli and Dhoni

The world's richest cricketer retired at just 22 years old. While Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli are legendary and wealthy players, this individual surpasses them all with a reported net worth of approximately $8.8 billion.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 5:37 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 5:37 PM IST

Cricket Legends

World's richest cricketer retired at 22: Names like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli come to mind when we think of cricket. They are also among the richest cricketers. However, they are not the wealthiest cricketer in the world. There's another, who retired at 22 and never played IPL, with a net worth of around $8.8 billion. He is Aryaman Birla.

article_image2

Aryaman Birla

World's richest cricketer, Aryaman Birla

Son of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, Aryaman is the world's wealthiest cricketer. In 2023, he joined the Aditya Birla Group as a director at ABFRL. He also serves on the boards of Aditya Birla Management Corporation and Grasim Industries. Before entering business, Aryaman pursued a cricket career, even scoring a century in first-class cricket.

article_image3

Aryaman Birla's Ranji Trophy Career

Aryaman Birla's Ranji Trophy Career

Born in Mumbai in July 1997, Aryaman moved to Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. He participated in the junior circuit and made his senior debut in the Ranji Trophy against Odisha in November 2017. He shared a 72-run opening partnership with Rajat Patidar in his first innings.

article_image4

Aryaman Birla's Century

Aryaman Birla's Century at Eden Gardens

A year later, he gained recognition at Eden Gardens against Bengal. After Bengal declared at 510/9, Madhya Pradesh were forced to follow on. Birla scored an unbeaten 103, leading to a draw.

article_image5

Aryaman Birla's Perspective

Aryaman Birla expressed his joy at being recognized for his skills rather than his family name. He started enjoying cricket more as people acknowledged his talent. "Performances are the best way to earn trust and respect," he stated.

article_image6

Aryaman Birla's IPL Stint

Aryaman Birla in IPL

Birla secured an IPL contract with Rajasthan Royals in 2018 but didn't play. Injuries sidelined him, and he retired from cricket in December 2019 at 22. He then joined his family business. His net worth is estimated at around $8.8 billion, surpassing Tendulkar, Dhoni, and Kohli.

