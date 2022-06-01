Sehwag: 'Wanted to retire after Dhoni dropped me before Tendulkar changed my mind'

Virender Sehwag suffered a challenging phase when MS Dhoni dropped him from the side. Looking to retire, Sachin Tendulkar made him change his mind.

When it comes to former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, he remains the deadliest opener for Team India to date, known for his aggressive nature of batting. However, he was going through a challenging phase in 2008 when during the tour of Australia, then-skipper MS Dhoni had decided to drop him from the squad. As a result, it made Sehwag wonder and want to quit One-Day Internationals (ODIs). However, legendary Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar made him change his mind and continued, allowing him to come back stronger, as he eventually helped India win the ICC World Cup 2022.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag noted, "In 2008, when we were touring Australia, this question [of retiring] struck my mind. I did make a comeback in the Test series and played an innings of 150. But, in the ODIs, I couldn't score much in three-four attempts. So, I was dropped from the playing XI by MS Dhoni. Then, the view of quitting ODIs came to my mind. I believed I would continue to play just Test cricket."

"However, Sachin Tendulkar stopped me at that time. He said, 'it is a bad phase of your life. Stay put, go back to your home following this tour, think hard, and then decide what to do next'. Luckily, I hadn't announced my retirement at that time." Three years later, Sehwag played an instrumental role for Team India as it lifted the 2011 CWC.

