    Virat Kohli to flag off inaugural 'one8 Run' in Bengaluru

    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 1:25 PM IST

    Virat Kohli's brand, one8, is reaching new heights yearly. The brand has now entered the sports market with a marathon race, termed the 'one8 Run', to be held in Bengaluru on March 26, which the former Indian skipper himself will flag off.

    Image credit: Virat Kohli/Facebook

    Talismanic Indian batter and former skipper Virat Kohli will be flagging off the opening edition of the 'one8 Run', slated to be held in Bengaluru on March 26. The run, which the Kohli-owned one8 will launch, will be open to all -- permitting for three competitive categories (5kms, 10kms, and 18kms).

    Known for his adherence to wellness and distinctive discipline, Kohli aims to energise runners across the nation. The run will allow amateur runners and seasoned athletes to become a part of a more extensive community.

    ALSO WATCH: IND vs AUS - Virat Kohli gears up for Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series with intense workout session

    Image credit: Virat Kohli/Facebook

    "Fitness and Bengaluru both have a special place in my heart. Launching the one8 run in Bengaluru is a great opportunity for us to engage with the city's people and build a strong community of budding runners. Focussing on fitness has helped me maintain a healthier lifestyle, and I hope this run helps promote the same message," Kohli stated in a media statement.

    (With inputs from PTI)

