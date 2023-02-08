Virat Kohli to flag off inaugural 'one8 Run' in Bengaluru

Virat Kohli's brand, one8, is reaching new heights yearly. The brand has now entered the sports market with a marathon race, termed the 'one8 Run', to be held in Bengaluru on March 26, which the former Indian skipper himself will flag off.

Image credit: Virat Kohli/Facebook

Talismanic Indian batter and former skipper Virat Kohli will be flagging off the opening edition of the 'one8 Run', slated to be held in Bengaluru on March 26. The run, which the Kohli-owned one8 will launch, will be open to all -- permitting for three competitive categories (5kms, 10kms, and 18kms).

Known for his adherence to wellness and distinctive discipline, Kohli aims to energise runners across the nation. The run will allow amateur runners and seasoned athletes to become a part of a more extensive community.

ALSO WATCH: IND vs AUS - Virat Kohli gears up for Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series with intense workout session