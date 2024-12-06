Vinod Kambli's health woes spark concern; 1983 World Cup team offer financial support on one condition

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli's struggles with alcohol addiction and poor health have prompted support from the cricketing community, including a rehab offer from Kapil Dev and the 1983 World Cup-winning team.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 2:59 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 3:03 PM IST

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli's recent public appearance alongside Sachin Tendulkar, Pravin Amre, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, and Sanjay Bangar at a memorial event for legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar revealed his frail physical state.

article_image2

A viral video of Kambli clinging to his childhood friend Tendulkar has prompted an outpouring of support from the cricketing community. The 1983 World Cup-winning team, led by Kapil Dev, has offered to financially support Kambli's rehabilitation, but only if he takes the first step towards recovery.

article_image3

Kambli's battles with alcohol addiction have been reported by several media and this problem has even lead to conflicts with his friends. Despite multiple stints in rehab, his health issues persist. Marcus Couto, a close friend and former first-class umpire, revealed that Kambli has severe, multiple health issues, making rehab a challenging proposition.

“There’s no point in him going for rehab — Kambli has already gone to rehab 14 times! Thrice we took him to a rehab in Vasai," he reportedly said.

article_image4

Kambli's international cricket career, which spanned 17 Tests and 104 ODIs, was marked by flashes of brilliance. He scored back-to-back double hundreds against England and Zimbabwe, followed by a century in Sri Lanka. However, his career was ultimately cut short due to personal struggles.

article_image5

Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli

As Kambli's health continues to decline, it remains to be seen whether he will accept the offer from Kapil Dev and the 1983 World Cup-winning team and take the first step towards recovery.

