    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: Ruturaj Gaikwad scores century against Kerala, slams 3 tons in a row

    First Published Dec 11, 2021, 12:47 PM IST
    Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in a splendid form of late, having slammed three consecutive centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. His recent century has come against Kerala, playing for Maharashtra.

    Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been on fire of late. It has been evident through his batting in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he has scored three centuries successively. His recent century came on Saturday, against Kerala, playing for Maharashtra at the Madhav Rao Scindia Cricket Ground in Rajkot.

    During the Round 3 action of Elite Group D, Gaikwad slammed the ton in just around 100 deliveries. His previous two centuries came against Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, scoring 154* and 136, respectively. Maharashtra won both the games, as it is currently placed atop the table, being unbeaten in its two games.

    ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma's Report Card: Here's how The Hitman has fared in ODIs as captain (Check stats)

    Naturally, Gaikwad is on the top of the list among the highest run-scorers so far. He had scored 290 runs in the two innings at an insane average of 290.00 and a strike rate of 113.72 before this game. It is all set to get even bigger following this game, as he remains currently unbeaten over 120, with Maharasthra going past 250 by the 46th over.

    As a result of this splendid innings and form of his, he is likely to solidify his stance for Team India. With the Indian team set to tour South Africa and the ODIs starting January 19, Gaikwad is now a sure-shot selection for the series. Although SA would be a different territory altogether, given the form he is in currently, Gaikwad is likely to get a chance to play in the final XI.

