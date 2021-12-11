Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: Ruturaj Gaikwad scores century against Kerala, slams 3 tons in a row

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in a splendid form of late, having slammed three consecutive centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. His recent century has come against Kerala, playing for Maharashtra.

Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been on fire of late. It has been evident through his batting in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he has scored three centuries successively. His recent century came on Saturday, against Kerala, playing for Maharashtra at the Madhav Rao Scindia Cricket Ground in Rajkot.

During the Round 3 action of Elite Group D, Gaikwad slammed the ton in just around 100 deliveries. His previous two centuries came against Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, scoring 154* and 136, respectively. Maharashtra won both the games, as it is currently placed atop the table, being unbeaten in its two games.

Naturally, Gaikwad is on the top of the list among the highest run-scorers so far. He had scored 290 runs in the two innings at an insane average of 290.00 and a strike rate of 113.72 before this game. It is all set to get even bigger following this game, as he remains currently unbeaten over 120, with Maharasthra going past 250 by the 46th over.