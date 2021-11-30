  • Facebook
    Shardul Thakur gets engaged to girlfriend Mitalli Parulkar (SEE PICTURES)

    First Published Nov 30, 2021, 3:54 PM IST
    Shardul Thakur has become one of the most prolific pacers in Indian cricket. Meanwhile, he is set to begin a new innings in his personal life after getting engaged to his girlfriend, Mitalli Parulkar.

    Indian pacer Shardul Thakur has made a name for himself in the past couple of years, owing to his consistent wicket-taking bowling abilities in the limited-overs circuit, especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Meanwhile, he has also made a name recently in his personal life, as he looks set to start a new innings.

    On Monday, he got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Mitalli Parulkar. He shared a couple of pictures of the same on his Instagram handle, where he is seen dancing with his would-be bride, wearing a sherwani, while she wears a lehenga. The date of the wedding is yet to be announced.

     

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah, Samson retained; Rahul, Pandya, Gill, Dhawan, Iyer enter auction pool

    "The beginning of forever ❤️💍", he captioned the post, as, in the other photo, the two in a classic fashion pose for the camera. The post was commented by many celebrities, including his English CSK teammate Sam Curran, who wrote, "Beefy 👏🏻👏🏻 congratulations brother 🎉🎉🎉 @shardul_thakur". Among the others to comment were Suresh Raina, Vijay Shankar, Siddharth Kaul, Mandeep Singh, Ishwar Pande and Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma.

    Thakur was one of the standout performers for CSK in IPL 2021. However, he has not been retained by the franchise, as he would be entering the auction pool. While he is sure to attract some top bids, CSK would likely re-bid for him and look to own him.

     

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022: - Defending champion Chennai Super Kings likely to kick start campaign from April 2 at Chepauk

    As far as Thakur's numbers are concerned, he has claimed 22 wickets in 15 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) at an economy of 6.78, and 31 in 24 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) at 9.19, while in the IPL, he has 67 from 61 at 8.89. He is also a decent hitter of the ball and can be a handy batter, lower down the order.

