    Sachin Tendulkar to Ricky Ponting - Top 5 players with most runs in test cricket history

    Scoring centuries in cricket is a proud moment for any player, and it takes immense hard work. Sachin Tendulkar, the Indian cricket legend, holds the record for being the first and only cricketer to score 100 international centuries. This article lists the top 5 players with the most runs in Test cricket history, from Sachin Tendulkar to Alastair Cook.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 11:38 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

    Sachin Tendulkar

    1. Sachin Tendulkar (India):

    Known as the God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar continues to be the player with the most runs in international cricket. With 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in Tests.

    This legendary cricketer, who made his Test debut against Pakistan in 1989, scored 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries in his 24-year career. Sachin Tendulkar holds several records in his illustrious cricket career. He also holds the record for most centuries in this format. 

    The main record that Sachin could not achieve in Test cricket is a triple century. His highest score was 248 not out against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2004.

    article_image2

    Highest Test score in a losing cause

    2. Ricky Ponting (Australia): 

    Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is second on the list of most runs in Tests. Recognized as the all-time most successful ODI captain, Ponting scored 13,378 runs in 168 matches. He is the only cricketer to have scored the most Test runs twice in a calendar year. 

    Ricky Ponting played 168 Test matches in his Test career and scored 13378 runs. This includes 41 centuries and 62 half-centuries. Ricky Ponting is the most successful captain for Australia.

    Under his captaincy, Australia won the 2003, 2007 Cricket World Cups, 2006, 2009 Champions Trophy. He holds the record for winning the most ICC tournaments as a captain in men's cricket. He was also a member of the Australian team that won the 1999 Cricket World Cup.

    article_image3

    Jacques Kallis

    3. Jacques Kallis (South Africa): 

    South African legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis is third on the list of top 5 players with the most runs in international Test cricket. He scored 13,289 Test runs in 166 matches. 

    Thus, he became the third player to score the most runs in Tests. Jacques Kallis scored the second most Test centuries in red-ball cricket. Kallis scored 45 centuries and 58 half-centuries in his Test cricket career. Kallis has a special recognition for scoring boundaries in this format. 

    Kallis also had a stellar career in ODIs. He scored 11579 runs in 328 ODI matches. This includes 17 centuries and 86 half-centuries. Kallis played 98 matches in IPL and scored 2427 runs. He also took 292 wickets in Tests, 273 wickets in ODIs and 65 wickets in IPL. 

    article_image4

    Rahul Dravid

    4. Rahul Dravid (India): 

    Rahul Dravid is one of the legendary cricketers of India. Along with Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, Dravid gave India many wonderful victories. Dravid is fourth on the list of players who have scored the most runs in international Test cricket. 

    Dravid scored 13,288 Test runs in 164 Test matches at an average of 52.31. Rahul Dravid holds the record for facing the most balls in Tests.  Dravid, who earned the nickname 'The Wall' in his 16-year Test career, scored 36 centuries and 63 half-centuries.

    article_image5

    Alastair Cook

    5. Alastair Cook (England): 

    England legend Alastair Cook is fifth on the list of players who have scored the most runs in international Test cricket. Alastair Cook played 161 matches in his Test career and scored 12,472 runs.  He became known as England's most successful left-handed batsman in Tests.

    Alastair Cook scored 33 centuries and 57 half-centuries in his Test career. He scored 3204 runs in ODI cricket. This includes 6 centuries and 19 half-centuries. Meanwhile, England's Joe Root is currently at the top of the list of most runs in Tests among active cricketers. The England cricket team captain has scored 12,274 runs in 145 matches.

