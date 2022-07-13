Tendulkar-Ganguly to Rohit-Dhawan: Check out the pairs with most 100-plus ODI stands

Century stands in ODIs are rare but crucial. Here, we present the ODI pairs to have put up the most century-plus partnerships in the format.

Image credit: Getty

Team India presented a diabolical performance against England on Tuesday during the opening One-Day International (ODI) at The Oval in London. While the Indians were ruthless with the ball, skittling the hosts for a paltry total of 110, the former displayed a vastly different approach with the bat, unlike the latter. The pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got the job done alone, as the Men in Blue won by ten wickets, with the duo putting on a 100-plus stand. The pair has been highly successful in the format. But, do you know which is the most successful duo with century-plus partnerships in ODIs. Check out the top five here.

Image credit: Getty

5. Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden

Between 2000-08, the Australian pair of Gilchrist and Hayden was extraordinarily unfeeling and the most feared opening pair in global cricket. The duo contributed 5,409 runs as a pair, which included 16 100-plus stands in 117 innings, while their best partnership happens to be 172. ALSO READ: 'GOOD TO HEAR NASSER HUSSAIN AGREE' - TENDULKAR COMES UP WITH ULTIMATE PRAISE FOR BUMRAH

Image credit: Getty

4. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

The Indian pair we just talked about is the fourth-best in the world. Having started in 2011, the duo has contributed 5,153 runs as a pair in 114 innings, including 18 ton-plus stands, while their best partnership to date is 210.

Image credit: Getty

3. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

The second Indian pair in the list is third in the all-time list, which involves Rohit and former skipper Virat Kohli. The duo have been batting together since 2010 and contributed 4,906 as a team in 81 innings. They have put on 18 100-plus run stands, whereas their best partnership to date happens to be 246. ALSO READ: Ravichandran Ashwin's take: 'Unfair to be not ruled LBW upon switch hit'

Image credit: Getty

2. Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara

At number two is the Sri Lankan pair Dilshan and Sangakkara, who batted between 2000-15, putting on 5,475 runs together in 108 innings. They have 20 century-plus stands to their name, while the best partnership to date is an unbeaten 210.

Image credit: Getty