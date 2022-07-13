Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tendulkar-Ganguly to Rohit-Dhawan: Check out the pairs with most 100-plus ODI stands

    First Published Jul 13, 2022, 6:32 PM IST

    Century stands in ODIs are rare but crucial. Here, we present the ODI pairs to have put up the most century-plus partnerships in the format.

    Team India presented a diabolical performance against England on Tuesday during the opening One-Day International (ODI) at The Oval in London. While the Indians were ruthless with the ball, skittling the hosts for a paltry total of 110, the former displayed a vastly different approach with the bat, unlike the latter. The pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got the job done alone, as the Men in Blue won by ten wickets, with the duo putting on a 100-plus stand. The pair has been highly successful in the format. But, do you know which is the most successful duo with century-plus partnerships in ODIs. Check out the top five here.

    5. Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden
    Between 2000-08, the Australian pair of Gilchrist and Hayden was extraordinarily unfeeling and the most feared opening pair in global cricket. The duo contributed 5,409 runs as a pair, which included 16 100-plus stands in 117 innings, while their best partnership happens to be 172.

    4. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan
    The Indian pair we just talked about is the fourth-best in the world. Having started in 2011, the duo has contributed 5,153 runs as a pair in 114 innings, including 18 ton-plus stands, while their best partnership to date is 210.

    3. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
    The second Indian pair in the list is third in the all-time list, which involves Rohit and former skipper Virat Kohli. The duo have been batting together since 2010 and contributed 4,906 as a team in 81 innings. They have put on 18 100-plus run stands, whereas their best partnership to date happens to be 246.

    2. Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara
    At number two is the Sri Lankan pair Dilshan and Sangakkara, who batted between 2000-15, putting on 5,475 runs together in 108 innings. They have 20 century-plus stands to their name, while the best partnership to date is an unbeaten 210.

    1. Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly
    Finally, the best pair to date is the Indian duo of Tendulkar and Ganguly between 1992-2007. The team put on 8,227 runs in 176 innings, with 26 ton-plus partnerships to their name, with the best stand being 258.

