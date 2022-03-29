Sachin Tendulkar explains why India is not a sporting powerhouse yet

India is one of the sports-crazy nations in the world. However, Sachin Tendulkar feels that a nation must have a sporting culture to become a sporting power.

Image credit: Getty

When it comes to one of the sports-crazy nations globally, India happens to be one such country. However, it has failed to transform itself into a sporting powerhouse, barring cricket. In the same light, Sachin Tendulkar feels that India does not entirely have a sporting culture, thus delaying its bid to become a sporting powerhouse.

Image credit: Getty

Speaking during the Apollo Tyres Sports Conclave in Mumbai on Tuesday, Tendulkar reckoned that while everyone loves watching sports in the country, only a selected few love to play it. Therefore, he has called for transformation, which needs to begin at the grass-root level. He has again vouched for making sports mandatory in schools, and freedom should be given to the candidate to pursue the sport of their choice. ALSO READ: Ahead of Warne's state funeral, Tendulkar pays tribute to the 'fierce competitor'

Image credit: Getty

“This will also enable experts to identify talent at an early stage. At the end of the day, we are looking to build a fitter and healthier India that can perform well in everything,” Tendulkar quoted. He also emphasised that once the child’s knack in a particular sport is identified, a good sporting infrastructure, proper guidance, training camps and more must be given to them to enrich their talent.

Image credit: Getty