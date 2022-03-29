Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sachin Tendulkar explains why India is not a sporting powerhouse yet

    First Published Mar 29, 2022, 7:09 PM IST

    India is one of the sports-crazy nations in the world. However, Sachin Tendulkar feels that a nation must have a sporting culture to become a sporting power.

    Image credit: Getty

    When it comes to one of the sports-crazy nations globally, India happens to be one such country. However, it has failed to transform itself into a sporting powerhouse, barring cricket. In the same light, Sachin Tendulkar feels that India does not entirely have a sporting culture, thus delaying its bid to become a sporting powerhouse.

    Image credit: Getty

    Speaking during the Apollo Tyres Sports Conclave in Mumbai on Tuesday, Tendulkar reckoned that while everyone loves watching sports in the country, only a selected few love to play it. Therefore, he has called for transformation, which needs to begin at the grass-root level. He has again vouched for making sports mandatory in schools, and freedom should be given to the candidate to pursue the sport of their choice.

    ALSO READ: Ahead of Warne's state funeral, Tendulkar pays tribute to the 'fierce competitor'

    Image credit: Getty

    “This will also enable experts to identify talent at an early stage. At the end of the day, we are looking to build a fitter and healthier India that can perform well in everything,” Tendulkar quoted. He also emphasised that once the child’s knack in a particular sport is identified, a good sporting infrastructure, proper guidance, training camps and more must be given to them to enrich their talent.

    Image credit: Getty

    “If the child loves what he plays and wants to pursue it, he could be the next Neeraj Chopra, who is the reigning Olympic champion in the javelin throw. Our athletes need to be celebrated, and I am not talking only about the ones who won medals. Everyone who represented India needs to be celebrated. The more you interact with these athletes, the younger generation will be inspired to become like them. It will create a cycle of producing sportsmen,” concluded Tendulkar, indicating that India has miles to travel to become a sporting powerhouse.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli admits he will be emotional for AB de Villiers if Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB wins title-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kohli admits he will be emotional for de Villiers if RCB wins title

    IPL 2022 SRH vs RR SunRisers Hyderabad-Rajasthan Royals Match Preview/Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi-ayh

    IPL 2022: SRH vs RR, Match Prediction - Familar foes eye winning start

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs LSG, Titans-Super Giants: All-round Gujarat scripts win over Lucknow on debut; fans go wild-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: All-round Gujarat scripts win over Lucknow on debut; fans go wild

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs LSG, Gujarat Titans-Lucknow Super Giants: Ayush Badoni slams half-century on debut; heres more about him-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: Ayush Badoni slams half-century on debut; here's more about him

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs LSG, Gujarat Titans-Lucknow Super Giants: Deepak Hooda slams a quickfire half-century; social media lauds-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: Hooda slams a quickfire half-century; social media lauds

    Recent Stories

    6 pics of JGM star Vijay Devarakonda that show why women drool over drb

    6 pics of 'JGM' star Vijay Devarakonda that show why women drool over

    Heatwave sweeps north India Here are 5 steps to stay safe gcw

    Heatwave sweeps north India: Here are 5 steps to stay safe

    Anand Mahindra impressed with cyclist's talent; watch - gps

    Anand Mahindra impressed with cyclist’s talent; watch

    System is being use : says Aaditya Thackeray over 'Matoshree' Controversy - adt

    'System is being used': says Aaditya Thackeray over 'Matoshree' Controversy

    5 ways to have glowing skin during summers gcw

    5 ways to have glowing skin during summers

    Recent Videos

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout snt

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru

    Video Icon