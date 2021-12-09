Rohit Sharma's Report Card: Here's how The Hitman has fared in ODIs as captain (Check stats)

Rohit Sharma has replaced Virat Kohli as Team India's ODI skipper. Let us look at his stats and numbers as the captain in the 50-over format.

It was an exciting announcement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday. Long-time skipper Virat Kohli has been removed from the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) role. Consequently, he has been replaced by senior opener Rohit Sharma. As a result, Rohit is now the skipper of India's entire white-ball side, i.e. ODIs and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

Many feel that it was a long-time coming, as it is a no-brainer for Rohit to replace Kohli as the leader in the limited-overs format. While many have opined that this should have been done sooner, many feel that Kohli should have continued. Also, some fans were not happy with how Kohli was ousted from the role, with BCCI reportedly giving him 48 hours to step down. ALSO READ: Should Rohit Sharma have replaced Virat Kohli as ODI captain earlier? Here's what the cricketing world thinks

Nonetheless, as Rohit is set to lead the side and usher in the new era of Indian cricket, it is worth looking at his stats as a leader. To date, Rohit has led the side in ten ODIs, winning eight and losing a couple, with a win-loss ratio of 4.00. Although the matches he has directed are heavily low, he tends to win even without the complete squad.

Considering his leadership in T20Is, it has been far more admirable. In 22 games, he has won 18 and lost four, with a W/L ratio of 4.50. Everyone is also well aware of his heavy success in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Leading Mumbai Indians (MI) in 129 matches, he has won 77 and lost 51, as he possesses a win percentage of 59.69%. Also, he has a significant record with the toss, winning 64 (49.61%). Besides, he has helped his side win record five IPL titles. ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22 - BCCI announces Test squad; Rohit Sharma to lead in ODIs