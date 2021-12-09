  • Facebook
    Rohit Sharma's Report Card: Here's how The Hitman has fared in ODIs as captain (Check stats)

    First Published Dec 9, 2021, 9:00 PM IST
    Rohit Sharma has replaced Virat Kohli as Team India's ODI skipper. Let us look at his stats and numbers as the captain in the 50-over format.

    Rohit Sharma's Report Card: Here's how The Hitman has fared in ODIs as captain (Check stats)-ayh

    It was an exciting announcement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday. Long-time skipper Virat Kohli has been removed from the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) role. Consequently, he has been replaced by senior opener Rohit Sharma. As a result, Rohit is now the skipper of India's entire white-ball side, i.e. ODIs and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

    Rohit Sharma's Report Card: Here's how The Hitman has fared in ODIs as captain (Check stats)-ayh

    Many feel that it was a long-time coming, as it is a no-brainer for Rohit to replace Kohli as the leader in the limited-overs format. While many have opined that this should have been done sooner, many feel that Kohli should have continued. Also, some fans were not happy with how Kohli was ousted from the role, with BCCI reportedly giving him 48 hours to step down.

    ALSO READ: Should Rohit Sharma have replaced Virat Kohli as ODI captain earlier? Here's what the cricketing world thinks

    Rohit Sharma's Report Card: Here's how The Hitman has fared in ODIs as captain (Check stats)-ayh

    Nonetheless, as Rohit is set to lead the side and usher in the new era of Indian cricket, it is worth looking at his stats as a leader. To date, Rohit has led the side in ten ODIs, winning eight and losing a couple, with a win-loss ratio of 4.00. Although the matches he has directed are heavily low, he tends to win even without the complete squad.

    Rohit Sharma's Report Card: Here's how The Hitman has fared in ODIs as captain (Check stats)-ayh

    Considering his leadership in T20Is, it has been far more admirable. In 22 games, he has won 18 and lost four, with a W/L ratio of 4.50. Everyone is also well aware of his heavy success in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Leading Mumbai Indians (MI) in 129 matches, he has won 77 and lost 51, as he possesses a win percentage of 59.69%. Also, he has a significant record with the toss, winning 64 (49.61%). Besides, he has helped his side win record five IPL titles.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22 - BCCI announces Test squad; Rohit Sharma to lead in ODIs

    Rohit Sharma's Report Card: Here's how The Hitman has fared in ODIs as captain (Check stats)-ayh

    Thus, the above records prove that he has the exemplary ability to lead the side in the limited-overs format. Thanks to his leadership abilities and phenomenal success in the IPL, he has transformed himself into a formidable leader and is sure to attain top success with Team India too. While he had already helped the side win the Asia Cup before, it is the ICC titles that he would be eyeing, with the ICC World Cup 2023 in India being his prime target.

