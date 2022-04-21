Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah feature in Wisden's 'Cricketers of the Year' 2022 Almanack

The winners of Wisden's 'Cricketers of the Year' 2022 Almanack have been announced. Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are the only two Indians to feature in this edition.

The 2022 Wisden's 'Cricketers of the Year' Almanack was announced on Thursday morning. Cricketers from across the globe were featured in several categories and were declared winners. As for India, two cricketers featured, in the form of limited-overs skipper and opener Rohit Sharma and pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Besides Rohit and Bumrah, Devon Conway (New Zealand), Ollie Robinson (England) and Dane van Niekerk (South Africa) are also featured in the winner's list. Meanwhile, former English Test skipper Joe Root was named the leading cricketer after a magnific performance last year. On the other hand, South Africa's Lizelle Lee won the leading woman cricketer title. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

As for the leading T20 cricketer, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan won the recognition. He scored 1,329 runs in 27 matches at a laudable average of 72.88, including a ton and 11 half-centuries. He also became the first cricketer to surpass 1,00 T20 runs in a calendar year.

Meanwhile, Bumrah's credentials during the England tour last year played a huge factor in earning him the honour. His performance at Lord's and The Oval was integral in India acquiring a 2-1 lead in the five-Test series. The series is set to be completed with the remaining Test this year. ALSO READ: IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Match Prediction - Who will gain the upper hand in IPL's El Classico?

