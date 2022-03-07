Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shane Warne was a teacher through his commentary - Ricky Ponting

    Shane Warne’s unfortunate demise has rattled the cricketing world. Meanwhile, Ricky Ponting has labelled him as a ‘teacher through his commentary’.

    Shane Warne was a teacher through his commentary - Ricky Ponting-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Melbourne, First Published Mar 7, 2022, 4:09 PM IST

    The unfortunate news of Australian spin legend Shane Warne passing away is three days old but is yet to sink in. The cricketing world continues to mourn the demise of one of the greatest spinners in the game. In the meantime, his former teammate and skipper Ricky Ponting has vowed that he would do his best to keep the legacy of Warne alive.

    Warne was 52 when he died of a suspected heart attack on Friday while holidaying in the Koh Samui island of Thailand with his friends. His body will be sent back to Australia soon, where the Victorian Government has planned for a state funeral in front of a packed capacity crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Meanwhile, Ponting expressed that the incident had staggered him and wished he could have met him for one last time.

    ALSO READ: Shane Warne state funeral to take place in front of packed MCG

    “He was a teacher through his commentary, and I have seen hundreds of photos over the last 24 hours of all the spinners he worked with. He helped Steve Smith in his younger days, and Rashid Khan has been catching up with him. Just imagine the conversations they would have had,” Ponting told on The ICC Review show.

    “So, I feel it is now up to me whenever I get an opportunity just to let the world know what he was like and pass on some of the things I learnt from him. I would say just how much I love him. I didn’t say that to him, and I wish I did,” added an emotional Ponting.

    ALSO READ: Warne suffered from chest pains before leaving Australia; bloodstains found in villa

    Ponting further explained that it was hard for him to take in the news after his wife told him. He was already coping with the demise of fellow legendary Australian wicketkeeper-batter Rod Marsh, who had died on the same day. He recalled all the memories alongside Warne, including the ICC World Cup triumph and multiple Ashes victories.

    “It was scarce for Warney just to be sitting at home. He would always try and find time for his friends and his family, which was one of his great strengths. The more people talk about Shane, the thing that will shine through will be just how loyal he was to family and friends and how loved he was. He had the energy that drew you to him, and that is a trait that not a lot of people have,” Ponting concluded.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2022, 4:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India bowled over by Bismah Mahroof daughter after win against Pakistan-ayh

    Women's WC 2022: India bowled over by Bismah's daughter after win against Pakistan

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud-ayh

    IND vs SL, Mohali Test: Ashwin-Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravichandran Ashwin goes past Kapil Dev top record, social media lauds-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ashwin goes past Dev's top record, social media lauds

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India hammers Pakistan by 108 runs, netizens rejoice-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India hammers Pakistan by 107 runs, netizens rejoice

    Shane Warne suffered from chest pains before leaving Australia; bloodstains found in villa-ayh

    Warne suffered from chest pains before leaving Australia; bloodstains found in villa

    Recent Stories

    Duty of Indian govt Congress concerned about citizens stranded in Ukraine gcw

    'Duty of Indian govt...' Congress 'concerned' about citizens stranded in Ukraine

    Pictures Deepika Padukone's new home is just heaven; actress currently in Spain RCB

    Pictures: Deepika Padukone's new home is just heaven; actress currently in Spain

    China claims rock solid friendship with Russia, ready to mediate on Ukraine-dnm

    China claims ‘rock solid’ friendship with Russia, ready to mediate on Ukraine

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Bengaluru Test (D/N): Axar Patel replaces Kuldeep Yadav-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Bengaluru Test (D/N): Axar Patel replaces Kuldeep Yadav

    Japanese retailer Uniqlo to continue its operation in Russia - ADT

    Japanese retailer Uniqlo to continue its operation in Russia

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: ATK Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur FC - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs KBFC: I think FC Goa built a good team unit - Derrick Pereira after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think Goa built a good team unit - Pereira after Kerala draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Kerala: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore -KBFC's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109), FCG vs KBFC: FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC draw it out in 8-goal thriller-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109): Goa and Kerala draw it out in 8-goal thriller

    Video Icon
    Situation is bad says Indian origin man evacuated from Ukraine thanks Modi govt gcw

    'Situation is bad,' says Indian-origin man evacuated from Ukraine, thanks Modi govt

    Video Icon