Is Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's golden time over? Kapil Dev's comments spark debate

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have showcased their exceptional skills as star players, not only in the Indian team but also in the realm of international cricket. They have played pivotal roles in securing numerous proud victories for India. However, a pertinent question arises: Is their golden era drawing to a close?

Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli: India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has expressed concern about the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He suggested that both these match-winners are past their golden time. Kapil, who retired from international cricket at the age of 35, said that once players cross the age of 34, their future depends entirely on how their body (fitness) works.

Legends of Indian Cricket Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma recently won the 2024 T20 World Cup for India at the age of 35 and 36 respectively. They will also play in next year's Champions Trophy and World Test Championship final. All eyes are on these two star players in the upcoming series. Rohit is batting brilliantly even at this age. His captaincy is also excellent. On the other hand, there is no doubt about Virat's fitness. He has earned recognition as one of the fittest players in world cricket.

Everything depends on the fitness of Kohli-Rohit.. The journey of the Indian team will depend entirely on the fitness of Kohli-Rohit for the next few days. At the same time, the way these players are playing is sometimes worrying. Because Kohli hasn't had the best innings in the last few months, but some of his innings have helped the team win. Rohit and Kohli will also retire one day and bid farewell to Team India. It will not be easy for Indian cricket to fill that void. Now Kapil Dev's comments about their golden time, directly linking it to their fitness, are going viral.

What did Kapil Dev say? Speaking to a media channel, Kapil Dev said.. "In my opinion, your prime age is between 26 and 34 years. After that, only the fitness of the players gives confidence to their career. Kohli and Rohit retired from this format after winning the T20 World Cup in June. Now India's focus is on the next ODI World Cup to be held in 2027. Both the players can be seen in that tournament if they are fit. Before this, both of them have set a target to win two ICC tournaments (Champions Trophy, World Test Championship) in 2025." he said.

Kapil Dev reminded of Ravi Shastri and Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar played till the age of 40, while Mahendra Singh Dhoni continued his career till the age of 39. Kohli and Rohit have already said goodbye to one format. Kapil Dev also mentioned that it remains to be seen how long these two will play. Similarly, "Ravi Shastri retired at a very young age, while Sachin Tendulkar had a very long career. So the player has to completely decide his lifestyle on this matter. What I want to say is, as long as you are enjoying the game, stay fit.. keep playing," he said.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bid farewell to T20s Team India star players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have given amazing victories to the Indian team in three formats. Their career has also been amazing. However, after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy and becoming the champion of India, both of them bid farewell to the T20 cricket format. It is noteworthy that when Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bid farewell to the T20 format, they continue to be the top two run-scorers in this format. Virat and Rohit, who announced their retirement from T20 cricket, are currently playing ODI and Test cricket for India. Both of them are likely to continue in these two formats for another two or three years.

