IPL 2023: 'Toying with the bowlers' - Gavaskar in awe of MI's Suryakumar's batting brilliance against RCB

IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav presented his lethal form on Tuesday, steering Mumbai Indians to a prolific triumph over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai, while Sunil Gavaskar felt that he toyed with the bowlers.

Record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav looked like he was playing "gully cricket" when he was "toying" with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers in its 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL)match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, feels the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. Suryakumar smashed 83 runs off just 35 balls -- his highest IPL score -- in a stunning show of 360-degree hitting to playing a vital role in MI's six-wicket win over RCB on Tuesday. He hit seven fours and six sixes at a tremendous strike rate of 237.14 as MI chased down the target of 200 with 21 balls to spare. "SKY was toying with the bowlers. He gives you a feeling of gully cricket when he's batting like that. He's just gotten better with practice and hard work," Gavaskar said on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

"His bottom hand is so powerful that he uses it to perfection. Against RCB, he started with hitting towards long-on and long-off and later agricultured shots all around the park," added Gavaskar. The legendary batter and former India captain said Suryakumar's red-hot form rubbed off on youngster Nehal Wadhera (52 not out off 34 balls), who also smashed his second fifty of the season.

The duo strung a partnership of 140 runs to put MI in the driver's seat in the run chase. "When you bat with SKY, your confidence is boosted, but the best thing about Nehal Wadhera's innings was that he wasn't looking to play shots like SKY. The best thing about him is that his balance was superb," said Gavaskar.

