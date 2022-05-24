IPL 2022 Playoffs: What happens if rain gods play spoilsport in Kolkata?

The first IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals faces a real test of getting washed out, with rains predicted at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has moved to Kolkata for the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator in the playoffs amid dark clouds hovering around the Eden Gardens, with rain likely to disrupt Tuesday's clash between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Also read: IND vs SA T20Is: Fans elated after Umran Malik gets maiden India call-up; laud Pandya's return

The City of Joy has recently witnessed plenty of rain, so much so that the press box at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium was also damaged. As far as the weather prediction goes, severe storms and rain are predicted today when Hardik Pandya's men and Sanju Samson's side square off for a spot in the final.

Amid such a drastic weather condition, what happens if the entire Qualifier 1 between Gujarat and Rajasthan gets washed out? Also, what happens if the Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore too is rain-affected?

A Super Over could decide IPL 15's champions should rain gods play spoilsport, and no play is possible in regulation time. If not even an over a side is possible, the league standing will take precedence and decide the winner. This will apply to Qualifier 1, Eliminator, and Qualifier 2, which do not have reserve days. May 30 has been kept aside as a reserve day for the summit clash, which will begin at 8 pm.

"The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for five overs," the IPL guidelines read. "For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches, if it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match." Also read: IPL 2022: RCB camp celebrates after qualifying for playoffs; Kohli thanks MI for beating DC

If the Super Over is not possible, "the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final," it added. In the case of the two Qualifiers and the Eliminator, if one innings is complete, but no play is possible in the second, the DLS method will come into play.

