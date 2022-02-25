  • Facebook
    IPL brings back 2011 group format, tweaks it for 2022

    First Published Feb 25, 2022, 5:05 PM IST
    The IPL 2022 will have ten teams and 74 matches. It will have a two-group format, like in 2011. However, it would be slightly modified.

    The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off on March 26. The season will have ten teams, resulting in the number of matches increasing to 74. Consequently, the format for the tournament has been changed from regular league stage to two-group one, as was the case in 2011. However, it has been slightly modified.

    According to an IPL release, the teams will be seeded based on the number of times it has won the IPL or finished as runner-up. There will be two virtual groups (A and B). While record five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will be placed in Group A, four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take Group B. Both teams will be seeded one and two, respectively.

    The other teams in Group A will be Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). At the same time, Group B will feature Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The order is likely to remain the same as mentioned.

    Each team will be playing 14 matches in the league stage, seven each at home and away. Each would play five sides twice at home and away. While four of them would be from the same group, the other team would be from the other group, in the corresponding row as per the seeding. As for the remaining four matches, would be the four teams from the other group, playing two at home and two away.

    The format is similar to the one played in 2011. However, a random draw was conducted as to which side faced who from the other group. IPL 2022 is scheduled to run until May 29, with the matches being played in three venues in Mumbai and one in Pune. The final could be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. At the same time, a minimum of 40% of fans would be allowed, which could be increased as the competition progresses, based on the COVId situation and government guidelines.

