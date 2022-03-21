IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant to David Warner - 5 Delhi Capitals players to watch out for

Delhi Capitals continues the hunt for its elusive maiden IPL title. As IPL 2022 brings new prospects, here are the five players from the side to watch out for.

One of the oldest teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals (DC), has failed to attain success to date as it hunts for its elusive maiden title. Although it came close in IPL 2020, it has been unable to get past the line. With IPL 2022 bringing in new prospects and a fresh opportunity, we analyse the players who can make DC's unfulfilled dream possible this term.

Rishabh Pant

The young wicketkeeper-batter did a fine job leading the side last year. Although he failed to take the side to the final, he has shown promising signs and has managed to retain the management's faith. Also, with his gameplay being flawless of late, he will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in DC's success this time around.

Prithvi Shaw

The young Indian opener has gained quite some recognition with the side in the tournament. Although he has failed to perform consistently, he has given the right start to his side in numerous matches, setting the pace for DC. While he is coming off an average domestic white-ball season, he will be looking to utilise this platform to get back into the groove, which is sure to aid DC's cause as well.

Axar Patel

The all-rounder has scaled new heights with Team India, especially in the longest format. However, much of the credit goes to IPL, which has honoured his skills, especially his spin bowling. As he continues to make a regular impact with the side, it will be no different this term, while he batting would be equally interesting to watch out.

Shardul Thakur

The Indian pacer ruled Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last season, finishing as the highest wicket-taker of the side. However, his non-retention surprised all, as it turned out to be DC's gain. Nevertheless, he has transformed himself into a great all-rounder of late, thanks to the priceless guidance of MS Dhoni in CSK, as he can turn out to be the arch-nemesis for all the opponents.

