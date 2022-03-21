Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant to David Warner - 5 Delhi Capitals players to watch out for

    First Published Mar 21, 2022, 5:11 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals continues the hunt for its elusive maiden IPL title. As IPL 2022 brings new prospects, here are the five players from the side to watch out for.

    Image credit: BCCI

    One of the oldest teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals (DC), has failed to attain success to date as it hunts for its elusive maiden title. Although it came close in IPL 2020, it has been unable to get past the line. With IPL 2022 bringing in new prospects and a fresh opportunity, we analyse the players who can make DC's unfulfilled dream possible this term.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Rishabh Pant
    The young wicketkeeper-batter did a fine job leading the side last year. Although he failed to take the side to the final, he has shown promising signs and has managed to retain the management's faith. Also, with his gameplay being flawless of late, he will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in DC's success this time around.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022: Dhoni to Jadeja - 5 Chennai Super Kings players to watch out for

    Image credit: BCCI

    Prithvi Shaw
    The young Indian opener has gained quite some recognition with the side in the tournament. Although he has failed to perform consistently, he has given the right start to his side in numerous matches, setting the pace for DC. While he is coming off an average domestic white-ball season, he will be looking to utilise this platform to get back into the groove, which is sure to aid DC's cause as well.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Axar Patel
    The all-rounder has scaled new heights with Team India, especially in the longest format. However, much of the credit goes to IPL, which has honoured his skills, especially his spin bowling. As he continues to make a regular impact with the side, it will be no different this term, while he batting would be equally interesting to watch out.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Once a purple cap holder for CSK, now a net bowler - Mohit Sharma's 'downfall' shock fans

    Image credit: BCCI

    Shardul Thakur
    The Indian pacer ruled Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last season, finishing as the highest wicket-taker of the side. However, his non-retention surprised all, as it turned out to be DC's gain. Nevertheless, he has transformed himself into a great all-rounder of late, thanks to the priceless guidance of MS Dhoni in CSK, as he can turn out to be the arch-nemesis for all the opponents.

    Image credit: BCCI

    David Warner
    The Australian opener created headlines after parting ways with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on a poor note last season. Nonetheless, he is now back with the franchise where he began his IPL career with. Although he might not be a consistent scorer, his ability to give an explosive start, aided by Shaw's temperament, can be the best thing that DC needs this season.

