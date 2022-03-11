Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga appointed Rajasthan Royals' fast-bowling coach

    First Published Mar 11, 2022, 3:16 PM IST

    The IPL 2022 starts on March 26. Rajasthan Royals has appointed Lasith Malinga as its fast-bowling coach ahead of the new season.

    Former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) has made a ground-breaking signing regarding its support staff. Legendary former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga has been roped in as the side's fast-bowling coach for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). He will be aided by Paddy Upton, who has been termed a "team catalyst" by the team.

    Malinga has a rich history in the IPL, having played for Mumbai Indians (MI) throughout his career. He holds the record for most wickets in the tournament, having scalped 170 wickets in 122 matches at an economy of 7.14, including a fifer and six four-for. While he retired as a player from the IPL last season, he served as MI's bowling mentor during IPL 2018 and Sri Lanka's bowling strategy coach for Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in Australia earlier this year.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - AB de Villiers likely to be Royal Challengers Bangalore's mentor

    Following his appointment as RR fast-bowling coach, Malinga articulated, "It's a wonderful feeling for me to return to the IPL and an absolute honour to join Rajasthan Royals, a franchise that has always promoted and developed young talent. I am excited by the pace bowling unit we have going into the tournament and looking forward to supporting all the fast bowlers to execute their game plans and overall development. I've made some exceptional memories in the IPL with Mumbai Indians and now with Royals, looking forward to new experiences and creating great memories in this journey."

    Malinga will be working with his former Lankan teammate and current RR Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara. "Lasith is arguably one of the greatest T20 fast bowlers of all time, and to have a personality like his around the training ground and the expertise he brings to the table, is certainly something we feel the team can benefit from," noted Sanga in an RR release.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 schedule announced - Chennai Super Kings plays opener vs Kolkata Knight Riders

    "We have some of the best fast bowlers in our squad, and we are delighted that they will have the chance to work with Lasith and get to learn and develop further. It's the same with Paddy, who has been a great servant for the Royals and has done an exceptional job building cohesion between players and conditioning them mentally. We believe he will act as a great addition to our coaching staff," Sanga concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Bengaluru Test (D/N): Has Kuldeep Yadav been dropped? Jasprit Bumrah explains-ayh

    IND vs SL, Bengaluru Test (D/N): Has Kuldeep been dropped? Bumrah explains

    Ross Taylor to play for New Zealand XI against Netherlands ahead of final ODI series-ayh

    Taylor to play for New Zealand XI against Netherlands ahead of final ODI series

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India loses to New Zealand by 62 runs, fans left dejected-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India loses to New Zealand by 62 runs, fans laud hosts

    Shane Warne final moments captured in CCTV images; 4 masseuses seen leaving his room-ayh

    Warne's final moments captured in CCTV images; 4 masseuses seen leaving his room

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: Jhulan Goswami attains historic feat-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Jhulan Goswami equals historic feat, Twitter applauds

    Recent Stories

    AAP Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab chief minister on March 16 gcw

    AAP's Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab chief minister on March 16

    Ukraine War: Meet the 24-year-old pilot who flew 800 Indian students home

    Take me to my mom: Pilot, 24, recalls evacuation of students from Ukraine

    Deepika Padukone 5 hot pictures from international magazine; actress shows off her 'sex appeal' RCB

    Deepika Padukone's 5 hot pictures from international magazine; actress shows off her 'sex appeal'

    Should players be handed sterner penalties? Rafael Nadal comments on Alexander Zverev outburst-ayh

    Should players be handed sterner penalties? Nadal comments on Zverev outburst

    CBSE Term 2 Class 10th 12th Exams to be held from April 26 gcw

    CBSE Term 2 Class 10th, 12th: Exams to be held from April 26

    Recent Videos

    After mega win in 4 states PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Gujarat s Ahmedabad gcw

    After mega win in 4 states, PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

    Video Icon
    Goa Election 2022 Independents will help us form government says BJP gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Independents will help us form government, says BJP

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 People voted for AAP approved Kejriwal s Delhi model says Harjot Singh Bains gcw

    Punjab voted for AAP, approved Kejriwal's Delhi model, says Harjot Singh Bains

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half way mark gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half-way mark

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Charanjit Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results

    Video Icon