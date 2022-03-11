IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga appointed Rajasthan Royals' fast-bowling coach

The IPL 2022 starts on March 26. Rajasthan Royals has appointed Lasith Malinga as its fast-bowling coach ahead of the new season.

Former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) has made a ground-breaking signing regarding its support staff. Legendary former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga has been roped in as the side's fast-bowling coach for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). He will be aided by Paddy Upton, who has been termed a "team catalyst" by the team.

Malinga has a rich history in the IPL, having played for Mumbai Indians (MI) throughout his career. He holds the record for most wickets in the tournament, having scalped 170 wickets in 122 matches at an economy of 7.14, including a fifer and six four-for. While he retired as a player from the IPL last season, he served as MI's bowling mentor during IPL 2018 and Sri Lanka's bowling strategy coach for Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in Australia earlier this year. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - AB de Villiers likely to be Royal Challengers Bangalore's mentor

Following his appointment as RR fast-bowling coach, Malinga articulated, "It's a wonderful feeling for me to return to the IPL and an absolute honour to join Rajasthan Royals, a franchise that has always promoted and developed young talent. I am excited by the pace bowling unit we have going into the tournament and looking forward to supporting all the fast bowlers to execute their game plans and overall development. I've made some exceptional memories in the IPL with Mumbai Indians and now with Royals, looking forward to new experiences and creating great memories in this journey."

Malinga will be working with his former Lankan teammate and current RR Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara. "Lasith is arguably one of the greatest T20 fast bowlers of all time, and to have a personality like his around the training ground and the expertise he brings to the table, is certainly something we feel the team can benefit from," noted Sanga in an RR release. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 schedule announced - Chennai Super Kings plays opener vs Kolkata Knight Riders