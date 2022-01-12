IPL 2022: Is Mitchell Starc eyeing a comeback? Australian seamer considers entering mega auction

Mitchell Starc happens to be one of the finest seamers in the world. However, he has been missing from action in the IPL since 2017. But he might be considering a comeback this term.

The last time Starc took part in the IPL was back in 2016 when he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Notably, it happens to be his only side in the tournament to date, played between 2014-16. He claimed 34 wickets in 27 innings at an economy of 7.16, with his best figures of 4/15.

Speaking recently, Starc reckoned that considering the number of commitments in the sub-continent for Australia this year; he could consider entering the IPL 2022 mega auction and compete in the competition. The auction will be held next month, while the Australian has a couple of days to get the paperwork done if he intends to enter the auction.

"I've not put my name down just yet, but I've got a couple more days to decide on that. It's certainly on the table, regardless of the schedule coming up. I haven't been for six years or so. With obviously a heavy weighting towards T20s over the last period and the [T20] World Cup coming up later this year, that's one to take into consideration," he told reporters in Hobart, reports ESPNCricinfo.

The IPL 2022 will be a ten-team affair following a couple of new sides: Ahmedabad and Lucknow. With more matches to be played, the tournament will run for over two months, i.e. between April and June. The break for the Australians will be limited, considering that they might have to play the IPL, followed by a complete tour of Sri Lanka across formats until August.

Starc is taking part in the Ashes, with the final Test to be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart from Friday. It would be followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20Is against New Zealand at home, along with five T20Is against Sri Lanka next month. It would then be followed by a complete tour of Pakistan, which is still under discussion.