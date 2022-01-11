IPL 2022: TATA to replace VIVO as title sponsors

The IPL 2022 is likely to be played from in April-May. Meanwhile, VIVO will be replaced as the title sponsor. TATA will be taking over.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is set to be played with two new teams this year. The tournament is likely to be played between April-May. Meanwhile, ahead of the mega auction, there is big news about title sponsors. VIVO is all set to be replaced by TATA. It ends VIVO's five-year association with the competition.

The news was confirmed by IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, who affirmed the same to ANI. While VIVO originally had a couple of years left in its sponsorship deal, TATA will be replacing VIV during this period. Further details regarding the financial aspects of the agreement will be revealed once the official announcement comes in from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). ALSO READ: IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya to Rashid Khan - Top early bird picks for Ahmedabad after BCCI nod

VIVO has been sponsoring the IPL since 2016. It was replaced by Dream11 in IPL 2020 after India and Chinese soldiers were involved in a standoff at the Indo-Chinese border at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Also, reports indicated that VIVO's market revenue had taken a fall during the pandemic. VIVO's current deal was worth ₹2,199 crore.

Below are the title sponsors of the IPL to date: Sponsor Period Sponsorship fee (per year) DLF 2008–2012 ₹40 crore Pepsi 2013–2015 ₹79.4 crore Vivo 2016–2017 ₹100 crore Vivo 2018–2019 ₹439.8 crore Dream11 2020 ₹222 crore Vivo 2021 ₹439.8 crore TATA 2022 TBA ALSO READ: David Warner opens up on axe as SRH captain during IPL 2021; says move didn't send the right message