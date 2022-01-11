  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: TATA to replace VIVO as title sponsors

    First Published Jan 11, 2022, 3:12 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The IPL 2022 is likely to be played from in April-May. Meanwhile, VIVO will be replaced as the title sponsor. TATA will be taking over.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: TATA to replace VIVO as title sponsors-ayh

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is set to be played with two new teams this year. The tournament is likely to be played between April-May. Meanwhile, ahead of the mega auction, there is big news about title sponsors. VIVO is all set to be replaced by TATA. It ends VIVO's five-year association with the competition.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: TATA to replace VIVO as title sponsors-ayh

    The news was confirmed by IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, who affirmed the same to ANI. While VIVO originally had a couple of years left in its sponsorship deal, TATA will be replacing VIV during this period. Further details regarding the financial aspects of the agreement will be revealed once the official announcement comes in from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya to Rashid Khan - Top early bird picks for Ahmedabad after BCCI nod

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: TATA to replace VIVO as title sponsors-ayh

    VIVO has been sponsoring the IPL since 2016. It was replaced by Dream11 in IPL 2020 after India and Chinese soldiers were involved in a standoff at the Indo-Chinese border at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Also, reports indicated that VIVO's market revenue had taken a fall during the pandemic. VIVO's current deal was worth ₹2,199 crore.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: TATA to replace VIVO as title sponsors-ayh

    Below are the title sponsors of the IPL to date:

    Sponsor Period Sponsorship fee (per year)
    DLF 2008–2012 ₹40 crore
    Pepsi 2013–2015 ₹79.4 crore
    Vivo 2016–2017 ₹100 crore
    Vivo 2018–2019 ₹439.8 crore
    Dream11 2020 ₹222 crore
    Vivo 2021 ₹439.8 crore
    TATA 2022 TBA

    ALSO READ: David Warner opens up on axe as SRH captain during IPL 2021; says move didn't send the right message

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: TATA to replace VIVO as title sponsors-ayh

    In the meantime, IPL 2022 will see a couple of new teams added to the fray. The Ahmedabad and the Lucknow franchise, worth ₹5,625 crore and ₹7,090 crore, respectively. The IPL 2022 Mega Auction will be held next month, while the venue for the same will be shifted out of Bengaluru due to COVID lockdown measures.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    South Africa's Chris Morris announces retirement from all forms of the game-ayh

    South Africa's Chris Morris announces retirement from all forms of the game

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co win toss, opts to bat-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Kohli and co win toss and opt to bat; Umesh replaces Siraj

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test preview: Team analysis, head-to-head, players to watch, probable, fantasy xi-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Stage set for decider; Virat Kohli and co eye history

    Suresh Raina comes out in support of Saina Nehwal; slams actor Siddharth for using derogatory words-ayh

    Suresh Raina comes out in support of Saina Nehwal; slams actor Siddharth for using derogatory words

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: England's perseverance pips Australia's determination; talking points from Day 5-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: England's perseverance pips Australia's determination; talking points from Day 5

    Recent Stories

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Swami Prasad Maurya quits BJP joins Samajwadi Party ahead of polls gcw

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya quits BJP, joins Samajwadi Party ahead of polls

    UP Election 2022: BSP chief Mayawati not to contest assembly polls

    UP Election 2022: BSP chief Mayawati not to contest assembly polls

    Watch Akshay Kumar enters Samantha Ruth Prabhu house for 'chatpata' meeting; later actress calls cops RCB

    Watch Akshay Kumar enters Samantha Ruth Prabhu house for 'chatpata' meeting; later actress calls cops

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 AAP announces second list of candidates total 42 names declared till now gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: AAP announces second list of candidates, total 42 names declared till now

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Congress leader claims party received over 6,000 women applications gcw

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Congress leader claims party received over 6,000 women applications

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Video Icon