    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya to Rashid Khan - Top early bird picks for Ahmedabad after BCCI nod

    First Published Jan 11, 2022, 1:03 PM IST
    Ahmedabad will be one of the newest IPL franchises. The BCCI has granted it the nod to its team formation. Meanwhile, we present the possible top early bird picks for the team.

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see a couple of new teams in the form of Ahmedabad and Lucknow. Ahmedabad's start of operations was delayed, with owner CVC Capitals being investigated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its link to betting companies. However, the BCCI cleared it by giving it the nod to start its operational duties on Monday.

    As the Ahmedabad franchise works on its identity, the foremost task will be to form the team. There will be some intense bidding wars, with the mega auction set to be held next month. Meanwhile, the new franchises will get three early bird picks from the auction pool. We present the five possible early bird picks for Ahmedabad in the same light.

    ALSO READ: David Warner opens up on axe as SRH captain during IPL 2021; says move didn't send the right message

    Hardik Pandya
    If reports are accurate, the franchise has already roped in Pandya. While he was released by record five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI), his poor form of late and his limitations as a bowler were reckoned to be the reasons. Being a Gujarati, Pandya joining Ahmedabad is a no-brainer. However, he is also being reported to be leading the side. Given his current form, the franchise could be making a bold move, as it seems to be acting more on emotions rather than brains for its maiden season.

    Ishan Kishan
    He also happens to have been strongly reported as the side's wicketkeeper-opener. The 23-year-old Bihari has been a sensation of late, rising from the Jharkhand team to his successful stint for MI and even Team India in the limited-overs. Although MI sacrificed by letting go of him, its loss is Ahmedabad's gain, given Kishan's ability to score in a flurry as an opener. No wonder he might prove to be extremely valuable for the franchise, while Pandya has worked closely with him and knows the lad well enough.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Virat Kohli, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and more react to Retentions

    Rashid Khan
    The Afghan all-rounder happens to be one of the best spinners in the shortest format worldwide. Despite finishing as its top wicket-taker last season, he was surprisingly released by former champion Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Nevertheless, Ahmedabad seems to be ready to pounce upon him. Moreover, Rashid could be highly effective and efficient, with the Ahmedabad track assisting spinner.

    Yuzvendra Chahal
    Another top Indian leg-spinner, Chahal, happens to be a white-ball specialist, especially in the Twenty20s (T20s). While he has been highly effective for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the franchise just retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj. As we mentioned, the Ahmedabad track is spin-friendly. Thus, the Gujarati franchise could also consider him another good spin option. However, Rashid seems to be having the upper hand for now.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022: From Dhoni, Kohli to Rohit - Full list of players retained and purse remaining ahead of mega auction

    Shreyas Iyer
    Another shocking release ahead of the mega auction, Iyer seems to have had a fallout with Delhi Capitals (DC) management, with Rishabh Pant taking over the leadership duties. The 27-year-old helped the side finish as the runner-up in IPL 2020 before a dislocated shoulder compelled Pant to take over the captaincy duties full-time. It is baffling why Ahmedabad has chosen not to pick him as the skipper over an unstable Pandya. However, Ahmedabad's loss could be Lucknow's gain.

