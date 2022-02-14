IPL 2022: Analysing Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans' buys and team post mega auction

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction was completed this weekend. The ten teams are set with their best-possible squad. Among the two new teams, we analyse and rate the team of Gujarat Titans.

It was a fantastic two-day event at the 2022 IPL Mega Auction, held over the weekend at the ITC Gardenia Hotel in Bengaluru. The ten teams battled it out intensively in terms of bids to sign their best players and set up the best possible squad. Gujarat Titians (GT) happened to be one of them among the two new teams. We look, analyse and rate its team, set to be led by Hardik Pandya.

Batters

The department is packed with four superstars: Shubman Gill (₹8 crore), Jason Roy (₹2 cr), Abhinav Sadarangani (₹2.60 cr), David Miller (₹3 cr). Gill is expected to be flawless as an opener, along with Roy, who can give a fiery start. Also, Sadarangani's top signing comes as a surprise, and it will be exciting to see how he fares, while Miller will be a top-class finisher.

Rating: 8.5/10

Wicketkeepers

The department has a couple of experienced lads in the form of Wriddhiman Saha (₹1.90 cr) and Matthew Wade (₹2.40 cr). Saha's signing seems to be unconvincing since he is a Test specialist. However, Wade could be the magic-man here, as he has been in a decent form of late and will be a regular in this department.

Rating: 5/10

All-rounders

GT has also focused on having upright all-rounders in its squad like any other team. The department consists of Pandya (₹15 cr), Rahul Tewatia (9 cr), Dominic Drakes (₹1.10 cr), Vijay Shankar (₹1.40 cr), Jayant Yadav (₹1.70 cr), Darshan Nalkande (₹20 lakh), B Sai Sudharsan (₹20 lakh), Gurkeerat Singh (₹50 lakh) and Pradeep Sangwan (₹20 lakh). Pandya will be the finisher, besides being the skipper. However, GT might want to rethink handing him the leadership duties given his unstable current form. While Tewatia, Drakes, Shankar and Jayant happen to be some of the top names in this, it would be interesting to see how consistent they are at getting the job done.

Rating: 6/10

Spinners

As for the spinners, the department has three interesting names: Rashid Khan (₹15 cr), Noor Ahmad (₹30 lakh) and R Sai Kishore (₹3 cr). Rashid happens to be a no-brainer and needs no introduction. Among the others, Ahmad happens to be a backup spinner, while signing Sai Kishore for ₹3 cr has raised some eyebrows. Nevertheless, it somewhat makes sense given his consistent form in the domestic circuit.

Rating: 5/10

Pacers

The department has five stars: Mohammed Shami (₹6.25 cr), Lockie Ferguson (₹10 cr), Yash Dayal (₹3.20 cr), Alzarri Joseph (₹2.40 cr) and Varun Aaron (₹50 lakh). Given Shami's status, he had to be the top buy. However, he needs to give his bowling a thought, given that he tends to leak runs in the process of claiming wickets in the format. Ferguson will undoubtedly play a top role, given his ability to bowl at a high pace of around 150 km/h. Joseph has been decent but will be the second-preferred choice pacer, followed by Aaron, who has been inconsistent over the past few years. However, Dayal has a point to prove with his price tag, while given his excellent run in the domestic sector, he will have the selectors' eyes on him.

Rating: 8/10