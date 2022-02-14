  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Analysing Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans' buys and team post mega auction

    First Published Feb 14, 2022, 2:47 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The IPL 2022 Mega Auction was completed this weekend. The ten teams are set with their best-possible squad. Among the two new teams, we analyse and rate the team of Gujarat Titans.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Analysing Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans buys and team post mega auction-ayh

    It was a fantastic two-day event at the 2022 IPL Mega Auction, held over the weekend at the ITC Gardenia Hotel in Bengaluru. The ten teams battled it out intensively in terms of bids to sign their best players and set up the best possible squad. Gujarat Titians (GT) happened to be one of them among the two new teams. We look, analyse and rate its team, set to be led by Hardik Pandya.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Analysing Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans buys and team post mega auction-ayh

    Batters
    The department is packed with four superstars: Shubman Gill (₹8 crore), Jason Roy (₹2 cr), Abhinav Sadarangani (₹2.60 cr), David Miller (₹3 cr). Gill is expected to be flawless as an opener, along with Roy, who can give a fiery start. Also, Sadarangani's top signing comes as a surprise, and it will be exciting to see how he fares, while Miller will be a top-class finisher.
    Rating: 8.5/10

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Analysing KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants' buys and team post mega auction

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Analysing Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans buys and team post mega auction-ayh

    Wicketkeepers
    The department has a couple of experienced lads in the form of Wriddhiman Saha (₹1.90 cr) and Matthew Wade (₹2.40 cr). Saha's signing seems to be unconvincing since he is a Test specialist. However, Wade could be the magic-man here, as he has been in a decent form of late and will be a regular in this department.
    Rating: 5/10

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Analysing Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans buys and team post mega auction-ayh

    All-rounders
    GT has also focused on having upright all-rounders in its squad like any other team. The department consists of Pandya (₹15 cr), Rahul Tewatia (9 cr), Dominic Drakes (₹1.10 cr), Vijay Shankar (₹1.40 cr), Jayant Yadav (₹1.70 cr), Darshan Nalkande (₹20 lakh), B Sai Sudharsan (₹20 lakh), Gurkeerat Singh (₹50 lakh) and Pradeep Sangwan (₹20 lakh).

    Pandya will be the finisher, besides being the skipper. However, GT might want to rethink handing him the leadership duties given his unstable current form. While Tewatia, Drakes, Shankar and Jayant happen to be some of the top names in this, it would be interesting to see how consistent they are at getting the job done.
    Rating: 6/10

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 Mega Auction - CSK pays tribute to Suresh Raina as 'Chinna Thala' goes unsold

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Analysing Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans buys and team post mega auction-ayh

    Spinners
    As for the spinners, the department has three interesting names: Rashid Khan (₹15 cr), Noor Ahmad (₹30 lakh) and R Sai Kishore (₹3 cr). Rashid happens to be a no-brainer and needs no introduction. Among the others, Ahmad happens to be a backup spinner, while signing Sai Kishore for ₹3 cr has raised some eyebrows. Nevertheless, it somewhat makes sense given his consistent form in the domestic circuit.
    Rating: 5/10

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Analysing Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans buys and team post mega auction-ayh

    Pacers
    The department has five stars: Mohammed Shami (₹6.25 cr), Lockie Ferguson (₹10 cr), Yash Dayal (₹3.20 cr), Alzarri Joseph (₹2.40 cr) and Varun Aaron (₹50 lakh). Given Shami's status, he had to be the top buy. However, he needs to give his bowling a thought, given that he tends to leak runs in the process of claiming wickets in the format.

    Ferguson will undoubtedly play a top role, given his ability to bowl at a high pace of around 150 km/h. Joseph has been decent but will be the second-preferred choice pacer, followed by Aaron, who has been inconsistent over the past few years. However, Dayal has a point to prove with his price tag, while given his excellent run in the domestic sector, he will have the selectors' eyes on him.
    Rating: 8/10

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Why did Mumbai Indians pick both Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Analysing Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans buys and team post mega auction-ayh

    Overall
    Analysing the team in general, it seems like an above-par team. Although it has some big names, consistency will be the crucial factor in IPL 2022 for its mission to attain success. As per our prediction, it might enter the playoffs but will have to toil for a title win.
    Rating: 7/10
    Best XI: Gill, Roy, Wade (wk), Sadarangani, Shankar, Tewatia, Pandya (c), Rashid, Shami, Ferguson, Aaron.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: CSK pays tribute to Suresh Raina as 'Chinna Thala' goes unsold

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: CSK pays tribute to Suresh Raina as 'Chinna Thala' goes unsold

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Why Mumbai Indians, MI possesses Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer at the same time?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Why did Mumbai Indians pick both Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer?

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Who is Tim David, the cricketer from Singapore signed by Mumbai Indians

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Who is Tim David, the cricketer from Singapore signed by Mumbai Indians

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Jofra Archer joins MI; Paltan caution lethal combination with Jasprit Bumrah

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Jofra Archer joins MI; Paltan caution lethal combination with Bumrah

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull joins DC; Delhiites welcome hero home

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull joins DC; Delhiites welcome hero home

    Recent Stories

    Thanjavur suicide case: SC allows CBI to continue probe death of 17-year-old girl-dn

    Thanjavur suicide case: SC allows CBI to continue probe death of 17-year-old girl

    Will Arjun Kapoor marry Malaika Arora? Here's what their astrology indicates RCB

    Will Arjun Kapoor marry Malaika Arora? Here's what their astrology indicates

    BJP Assam to file sedition case against Rahul Gandhi's tweet 'spirit of India - ADT

    BJP Assam to file sedition case against Rahul Gandhi's tweet 'spirit of India

    UP Election 2022 PM Modi confident of BJP s win says Holi will be celebrated on March 10 gcw

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi says Holi will be celebrated on March 10

    Hollywood Super Bowl 2022 Half Time: Eminem kneels amidst NFL controversy rumours; NFL says it was aware drb

    Super Bowl 2022 Half Time: Eminem kneels amidst NFL controversy rumours; NFL says it was aware

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC bs OFC Match Highlights (Game 90): Mumbai City demolishes Odisha FC 4-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 90): Mumbai City demolishes Odisha FC 4-1

    Video Icon
    Telangana CM KCR demands surgical strikes 'saboot', slams BJP 'propaganda'

    Telangana CM KCR demands surgical strikes 'saboot', slams BJP 'propaganda'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 89): ATK Mohun Bagan registers 3-1 win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 89): ATK Mohun Bagan registers 3-1 win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore gcw

    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore

    Video Icon
    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks-ycb

    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks

    Video Icon