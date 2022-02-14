  • Facebook
    IPL 2022: Why did Mumbai Indians pick both Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer?

    Mumbai Indians roped in Jofra Archer for a whopping ₹8 crore during the 2022 IPL Mega Auction. But, despite his season being uncertain, what does it mean for MI to possess him and Jasprit Bumrah at the same time?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Why Mumbai Indians, MI possesses Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer at the same time?
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 8:56 AM IST
    The IPL 2022 Mega Auction saw some attractive buying from record five-time Indian Premier League winner Mumbai Indians (MI). One stunning buy was English pacer Jofra Archer for a whopping ₹8 crore. However, despite him struggling with his injury and recovery of late and putting his season in jeopardy, what made MI go after him, and why does it mean for the side to possess him and top Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah at the same time.

    Speaking after the auction on Sunday, MI owner Nita Ambani reckoned that the franchise bid for most pacers before being outbid by others, compelling it to go after Archer. After things didn't go as per plan on Saturday, it was decided to go after the Englishman on Sunday. However, Archer was always on MI's list throughout the auction.

    "We took all those considerations in after what the fast bowlers went for yesterday. One option became clear that Jofra was the only fast bowler left on the list. He is not available this year, but when he is fit and available, we believe he will make a formidable partnership with Bumrah," Nita added.

    In the meantime, MI's Director of Cricket Zaheer Khan also commented on having Archer and Bumrah on the field. "You are eagerly waiting for the partnership to go on the field, and so am I. To see two legendary fast bowlers bowling in tandem, and I'm glad that it seems possible and will be worth the wait," he considered.

    MI also surprised all by roping in Singaporean batter Tim David for a massive ₹8.25 crore, thus becoming the franchise's most expensive overseas buy. Nita stated that he was on MI's radar for two to three years and lauded his finishing skills. Also, with no Hardik Pandya in the side anymore, she felt that the spot had to go to a foreigner since India had no proper finisher.

    Recalling David's stint in The Hundred last year, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene remarked, "He is a hot property at the moment and is known to be a hard hitter. We knew we had funds available, and many of the Hundred players were the target for us. Just like Bumrah-Archer combo, Pollard-David can be a combo with the bat."

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 9:03 AM IST
