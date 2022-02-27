  • Facebook
    India vs Sri Lanka: Ishan Kishan hospitalised after being hit on head in 2nd T20I

    First Published Feb 27, 2022, 10:27 AM IST
    India outlasted Sri Lanka in the second T20I by seven wickets to win the series. However, Ishan Kishan was struck on the head by a Lahiru Kumara bouncer. He has been taken to hospital.

    It was a bold and competitive encounter in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and Sri Lanka. On Saturday, the hosts played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala and walked away with a seven-wicket win. They claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. However, the Indians suffered a scare after wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan was struck on the head of a Lahiru Kumara bouncer and taken to hospital.

    Speaking to ANI, Dr Shubham stated that he had the information of an Indian player (Kishan) being taken to the hospital with a head injury. Upon arrival, he had undergone a CT scan and was kept under the doctors' observation. Besides, a Lankan player (Dinesh Chandimal) was also admitted to the hospital after sustaining a thumb injury, with both players being continuously monitored.

    As for the match, India was handed a daunting total of 184, with Pathum Nissanka (75), Danushka Gunathilaka (38) and Dasun Shanaka (47*) playing crucial knocks while all the Indian bowlers contributed with the ball, claiming five wickets each. In reply, it was Shreyas Iyer (74*), Sanju Samson (39) and Ravindra Jadeja (45*) who ensured that India saw the chase through despite getting off to a rocky start.
    Brief scores: SL 183/5 (Nissanka- 75, Gunathilaka- 38, Shanaka- 47*; Bumrah- 1/24) lost to IND 186/3 in 17.1 overs (Iyer- 74*, Samson- 39, Jadeja- 45*; Kumara- 2/31) by seven wickets.

