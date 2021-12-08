India vs South Africa 2021-22: Injuries to Jadeja, Gill, Axar give tough time to Indian selectors - Reports

The Test squad for India's South Africa tour is likely to be announced on Wednesday. Meanwhile, reported injuries to Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, and Axar Patel have given the selectors a headache.

It would be interesting to see as the Indian selectors are meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday to select the Test squad for India's upcoming tour of South Africa, starting December 26. However, it has been reported that Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, and Axar Patel have suffered injuries. Consequently, the task for the selectors has become more complex.

ESPNCricinfo understands that Jadeja happens to have a swollen right forearm, as mentioned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) before, which ruled him out of the Mumbai Test against New Zealand. As for Gill, he was hit twice in Mumbai, in his arm and finger, leading him not to take the field regularly. In the meantime, more clarity is needed on Axar's injury, while it is being suggested that it could be related to stress.

If Gill misses out, the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari and Suryakumar Yadav become favourites to be added to the squad. As for Axar and Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, or Saurabh Kumar are likely to come into the fray for their potential replacements. While the selectors have preferred Jayant over Nadeem, with the former claiming five wickets during the Mumbai Test, Saurabh happens to be a wild card.