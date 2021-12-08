  • Facebook
    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Injuries to Jadeja, Gill, Axar give tough time to Indian selectors - Reports

    First Published Dec 8, 2021, 4:37 PM IST
    The Test squad for India's South Africa tour is likely to be announced on Wednesday. Meanwhile, reported injuries to Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, and Axar Patel have given the selectors a headache.

    It would be interesting to see as the Indian selectors are meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday to select the Test squad for India's upcoming tour of South Africa, starting December 26. However, it has been reported that Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, and Axar Patel have suffered injuries. Consequently, the task for the selectors has become more complex.

    ESPNCricinfo understands that Jadeja happens to have a swollen right forearm, as mentioned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) before, which ruled him out of the Mumbai Test against New Zealand. As for Gill, he was hit twice in Mumbai, in his arm and finger, leading him not to take the field regularly. In the meantime, more clarity is needed on Axar's injury, while it is being suggested that it could be related to stress.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22: Indian squad to be announced on Wednesday, Rahane-Ishant's spot under bother - Reports

    If Gill misses out, the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari and Suryakumar Yadav become favourites to be added to the squad. As for Axar and Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, or Saurabh Kumar are likely to come into the fray for their potential replacements. While the selectors have preferred Jayant over Nadeem, with the former claiming five wickets during the Mumbai Test, Saurabh happens to be a wild card.

    Meanwhile, there is also uncertainty over vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and veteran top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara. Both are going through a rough patch. While they might be included in the squad, it does not guarantee automatic playing XI selection for them. Furthermore, Rahane is likely to lose his vice-captaincy status to senior opener Rohit Sharma.

