India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup rivalry: A look back into the history books

The rivalry between India and Pakistan in T20 World Cups has produced some of the most memorable and thrilling moments in cricket history. From the inaugural Bowl Out in 2007 to Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's record partnership in 2021, let's revisit the iconic clashes and pivotal matches that have defined this intense rivalry on the world stage.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan in cricket is one of the most intense in sports, and when it comes to the T20 World Cup, it has produced some unforgettable encounters over the years. Let's take a journey through their matchups in this marquee event.

1. The First Encounter (2007, Durban):

India and Pakistan faced off for the first time in the T20 World Cup in Durban. The match ended in a tie, leading to a Bowl Out to decide the winner. India emerged victorious in the Bowl Out, showcasing nerves of steel.

2. The Final Showdown (2007, Johannesburg):

In the same tournament, India and Pakistan met again in the final in Johannesburg. It was a thrilling encounter where India triumphed by five runs, clinching their first T20 World Cup title.

3. Dominance in Colombo (2012, Colombo):

In 2012, in Colombo, India dominated Pakistan with a convincing 8-wicket win. Virat Kohli made a significant impact in this one-sided affair, setting the tone for future clashes.

4. Repeat in Bangladesh (2014, Dhaka):

In another match characterized by Indian dominance, Pakistan's batting faltered, and Kohli's heroics led India to a comfortable 7-wicket victory in Dhaka.

5. The Kolkata Drama (2016, Kolkata):

The 2016 encounter in Kolkata was a tense affair. India chased down a modest total, thanks to a masterful innings by Virat Kohli, who steered India to a 6-wicket win despite Pakistan's spirited bowling effort.

6. A Record Opening Stand (2021, Dubai): In the 2021 clash in Dubai, Pakistan delivered a stunning blow to India, with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's record-breaking opening partnership guiding Pakistan to a historic 10-wicket victory.

7. Kohli's Heroics in Melbourne (2022, Melbourne): The 2022 encounter in Melbourne is etched in memory as one of the greatest T20 World Cup matches between India and Pakistan. Virat Kohli played an innings for the ages, leading India to a remarkable six-wicket win.