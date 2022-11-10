India knocked out, yet T20 World Cup 2022 run machine Virat Kohli's digital brand value skyrockets

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli is one of the most influential personalities worldwide. Despite the Men in Blue's shock exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in the semifinal stage, 'King Kohli' rules the roost in the digital space with a mammoth brand value.

India suffered a shock defeat at the hands of England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, knocking the Men in Blue off a chance to face arch-rivals Pakistan in the grand finale. However, one key encouraging factor for the Indians would be the return of Virat Kohli's form, which took a massive setback for almost three years. Having scored 296 runs in the showpiece event in Australia, King Kohli charmed his fans with stellar batting performances, including an unforgettable inning against Babar Azam's men in the group stage. Also read: India knocked out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit believes his team couldn't hold nerve under pressure

Since he entered cricket on the world stage, Kohli has won hearts worldwide with his batting prowess, cricketing mind and undying spirit. In recent years, the former Indian skipper has become one of the most influential personalities in the digital space across Twitter, Facebook, Google search, Wikipedia, YouTube, Instagram, and Google Trends, among others.

Kohli has received more than 6.7 million engagement across the web in 2022 alone. According to CheckBrand, the Indian batting sensation earned the first digital ranking and a whopping Rs 525 crores brand value. He has made a significant impact on social media, garnering more than 50 million Facebook fans, 222 million Instagram followers, and 51.6 million Twitter followers. The audience's favourable opinion for Virat Kohli increased to 40.3% and decreased to 2.1%. Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: IND devastated as ENG thrash Men in Blue out to set final date with PAK

CheckBrand found that his Instagram handle is constantly engaged and active. Whether smashing new records or achieving a truckload of runs at T20 World Cup, 'King Virat Kohli' is bringing smiles to everyone's faces across the country! His astonishing performance in T20 World Cup 2022 has added more wings to his already immense popularity.

Analysing the in-depth data on social media, CheckBrand concluded that the tweets Kohli mentioned about the Indian cricket team had gained more engagement. Citing an example, one of his videos from the gym has received 1 Million views with 111.5 K likes on Twitter. Studying further, CheckBrand depicts that the Indian batting icon has been trending on Twitter & Instagram this season of the T20 World Cup. Also read: T20 World Cup: 'Will go down as one of the most remembered shots' - Ponting on Kohli's straight six to Rauf

The rising stars Surya Kumar Yadav & Arshdeep Singh are swaying the hearts of Indians with their spectacular performances. With a digital brand value worth Rs 31 Lacs, Arshdeep is engraving his digital image. For Surya Kumar Yadav, SKY is the limit! He is trending across the web with 320.4K digital engagement, gaining 14.8 Crores digital brand value as per CheckBrand analysis. Also read: Suryakumar Yadav's diet secrets revealed; here's what World No.1 T20I batter eats to maintain fitness levels

The 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar rules the heart of people gaining the second position in CheckBrand's cricketer catalogue with a digital brand value worth Rs 221 Cr. His popularity can be measured by the fact that he is featured across the print media & digital media, and even a film was dedicated to him.

Popularly known as 'Captain Cool', 2011 World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni attains a digital brand value worth Rs 150 Crores and secures the third position in the cricketers CheckBrand catalogue. Even after retiring from all formats of international cricket, his impact on digital space has not faded away. He has featured in several advertisements ultimately enhancing his online impression. Also read: All about Droni, the Made-in-India camera drone launched by MS Dhoni; Know its features

The 'Hitman' of the cricket world, Rohit Sharma, receives the fourth position and digital brand value worth Rs 131 Crores. His explosive batting and ability to hit sixes have gained him a lot of fans across social media, with 433.8K digital engagement & 25.9% positive audience engagement, as per CheckBrand.

