Pataudi Trophy 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara confident of county stint helping him in 5th Test
Cheteshwar Pujara is back in India's Test contention for the 5th Test in England. Meanwhile, he feels that his recent county stint will aid him during the Test.
Senior Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara was not having a great time in Test cricket, leading to him being dropped for the Tests in South Africa earlier this year. However, he is undergoing a successful stint in county cricket this year, leading to his recall to the Test side for the remaining fifth Test against England in July. Playing for Sussex, Pujara has amassed 720 runs in five matches at a bradmansque average of 120.00, including four centuries with a top score of 203. He is Sussex's highest run-scorer and the third overall this season in Division Two.
Meanwhile, Pujara feels that his county stint will benefit him in the fifth Test. The Test was rescheduled from last year's India tour of England, as a COVID outbreak in the Indian camp forced the Test to be postponed. India currently leads the four-Test series for the Pataudi Trophy 2-1.
Speaking to PTI, Pujara noted, "I am glad to have been selected for the England Test and happy that my recent county performances were recognized. Having spent some time in the middle during the county games, I believe it will keep me in good stead as we get ready for the game against England. As always, looking forward to preparing and training well ahead of the tour and hope to continue contributing to the Indian team."
India will also be playing three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) each after the Test. The squad for the limited-overs leg will be announced later, probably after India's five-match T20I series at home against South Africa next month. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who will be leading in England, has been rested against Proteas while KL Rahul captains the side.