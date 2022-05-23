Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pataudi Trophy 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara confident of county stint helping him in 5th Test

    First Published May 23, 2022, 1:47 PM IST

    Cheteshwar Pujara is back in India's Test contention for the 5th Test in England. Meanwhile, he feels that his recent county stint will aid him during the Test.

    Image credit: Getty

    Senior Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara was not having a great time in Test cricket, leading to him being dropped for the Tests in South Africa earlier this year. However, he is undergoing a successful stint in county cricket this year, leading to his recall to the Test side for the remaining fifth Test against England in July. Playing for Sussex, Pujara has amassed 720 runs in five matches at a bradmansque average of 120.00, including four centuries with a top score of 203. He is Sussex's highest run-scorer and the third overall this season in Division Two.

    Image credit: Getty

    Meanwhile, Pujara feels that his county stint will benefit him in the fifth Test. The Test was rescheduled from last year's India tour of England, as a COVID outbreak in the Indian camp forced the Test to be postponed. India currently leads the four-Test series for the Pataudi Trophy 2-1.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA T20Is - Fans elated after Umran Malik gets maiden India call-up; laud Pandya's return

    Image credit: Getty

    Speaking to PTI, Pujara noted, "I am glad to have been selected for the England Test and happy that my recent county performances were recognized. Having spent some time in the middle during the county games, I believe it will keep me in good stead as we get ready for the game against England. As always, looking forward to preparing and training well ahead of the tour and hope to continue contributing to the Indian team."

    Image credit: Getty

    India will also be playing three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) each after the Test. The squad for the limited-overs leg will be announced later, probably after India's five-match T20I series at home against South Africa next month. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who will be leading in England, has been rested against Proteas while KL Rahul captains the side.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SA T20Is: Fans elated after SRH Umran Malik gets maiden India call-up; laud Hardik Pandya's return snt

    IND vs SA T20Is: Fans elated after Umran Malik gets maiden India call-up; laud Pandya's return

    IPL 2022: RCB camp celebrates after qualifying for playoffs; Kohli thanks MI for beating DC snt

    IPL 2022: RCB camp celebrates after qualifying for playoffs; Kohli thanks MI for beating DC

    IPL 2022 Indian Premier League, MI vs DC: Netizens and RCB celebrate as Mumbai Indians win seals Royal Challengers Bangalore playoffs berth-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Netizens and RCB celebrate as Mumbai's win seals Bangalore's playoffs berth

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League, MI vs DC: Twitter left disappointed as no Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai Indians XI against Delhi Capitals-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Twitter left disappointed as no Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai XI

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League, MI vs DC: RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore turns blue in support of Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals for playoffs race-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC: RCB turns blue in support of Mumbai against Delhi for playoffs race

    Recent Stories

    football Love you Man City Sergio Aguero sends heart-filled message after Premier League glory snt

    'Love you Man City': Aguero sends heart-filled message after Premier League glory

    Palak Tiwari trolled for ramp walk horrible pathetic say netizens drb

    Palak Tiwari trolled for ramp walk; ‘horrible, pathetic,’ say netizens

    PM Modi in Japan: What Japanese industrialists think of PM Modi reforms

    PM Modi's reforms changing India into a model landscape: Japan Inc

    NBA 2022 Western Conference Finals: Andrew Wiggins powers Golden State Warriors to 3-0 lead over Dallas Mavericks-ayh

    NBA Western Conference Finals: Andrew Wiggins powers Warriors to 3-0 lead over Mavericks

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection Day 3 Anees Bazmee Karthik Aaryan Kiara Advani film sets new weekend record drb

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Collection Day 3: Karthik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s film sets new weekend record

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon