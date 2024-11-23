IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Who is Nitish Kumar Reddy? Here is why he is trending

IND vs AUS: Nitish Kumar Reddy made a mark in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test. India's first innings crumbled for 150 runs, but Reddy's innings, along with Rishabh Pant's, helped India reach a respectable total.



IND vs AUS: Nitish Kumar Reddy made his debut in the first test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He impressed everyone with his performance on the difficult Perth pitch, scoring a fighting 41 runs off 59 balls, including 1 six and 6 fours.

Nitish Kumar Reddy's Sensational Debut Batting at number eight, Nitish Kumar Reddy built a crucial 48-run partnership with Rishabh Pant in the first innings. Without this partnership, India might have been all out for under 100. Apart from Reddy's 41 and Pant's 37, no other Indian batsman made a significant contribution.

Who is Nitish Kumar Reddy? Nitish Kumar Reddy is a fast-bowling all-rounder known for his explosive lower-order batting and impressive pace bowling. He plays domestic cricket for Andhra Pradesh. In 23 first-class matches, he has scored 779 runs and taken 56 wickets. He has also played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL.

Reddy Justifies Gambhir's Faith Nitish Kumar Reddy admitted to feeling nervous before batting on the Perth pitch, known to favor fast bowlers. However, head coach Gautam Gambhir's advice boosted his confidence. Gambhir told him to face the bouncers as if he were "taking a bullet for the country." Reddy's courageous 41 off 59 balls helped India reach 150.

Successfully Facing the Bouncers Reddy and Rishabh Pant (27) forged a crucial 48-run partnership. Reddy recalled feeling apprehensive about the Perth pitch's bounce but remembered Gambhir's advice to face the bouncers like he was "taking a bullet for the country."

