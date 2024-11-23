IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Who is Nitish Kumar Reddy? Here is why he is trending

IND vs AUS: Nitish Kumar Reddy made a mark in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test. India's first innings crumbled for 150 runs, but Reddy's innings, along with Rishabh Pant's, helped India reach a respectable total.
 

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 9:40 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

Nitish Kumar Reddy

IND vs AUS: Nitish Kumar Reddy made his debut in the first test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He impressed everyone with his performance on the difficult Perth pitch, scoring a fighting 41 runs off 59 balls, including 1 six and 6 fours.

article_image2

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy's Sensational Debut

Batting at number eight, Nitish Kumar Reddy built a crucial 48-run partnership with Rishabh Pant in the first innings. Without this partnership, India might have been all out for under 100. Apart from Reddy's 41 and Pant's 37, no other Indian batsman made a significant contribution.

article_image3

Nitish Kumar Reddy-Pat Cummins

Who is Nitish Kumar Reddy?

Nitish Kumar Reddy is a fast-bowling all-rounder known for his explosive lower-order batting and impressive pace bowling. He plays domestic cricket for Andhra Pradesh. In 23 first-class matches, he has scored 779 runs and taken 56 wickets. He has also played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL.

article_image4

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Reddy Justifies Gambhir's Faith

Nitish Kumar Reddy admitted to feeling nervous before batting on the Perth pitch, known to favor fast bowlers. However, head coach Gautam Gambhir's advice boosted his confidence. Gambhir told him to face the bouncers as if he were "taking a bullet for the country." Reddy's courageous 41 off 59 balls helped India reach 150.

article_image5

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Successfully Facing the Bouncers

Reddy and Rishabh Pant (27) forged a crucial 48-run partnership. Reddy recalled feeling apprehensive about the Perth pitch's bounce but remembered Gambhir's advice to face the bouncers like he was "taking a bullet for the country."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 'I bowl faster than you' - Mitchell Starc-Harshit Rana's banter goes viral (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 'I bowl faster than you' - Mitchell Starc-Harshit Rana's banter goes viral (WATCH)

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Jasprit Bumrah leads India dominance with 11th 5-wicket haul in Tests; WATCH moment snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Jasprit Bumrah leads India's dominance with 11th 5-wicket haul in Tests; WATCH moment

IND vs AUS: Nitish Kumar Reddy's uppercut six off his IPL captain Pat Cummins is a sight to behold dmn

IND vs AUS: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s uppercut six off his IPL captain Pat Cummins is a sight to behold

Great bowler even greater booty Sanjana Ganesan's post on Bumrah's Perth brilliance leaves fans in splits snt

'Great bowler, even greater booty': Sanjana Ganesan's post on Bumrah's Perth brilliance leaves fans in splits

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 17 wickets fall on Day 1, first on Australian soil since 1952; fans laud historic show snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 17 wickets fall on Day 1, first on Australian soil since 1952; fans laud historic show

Recent Stories

Keerthy Suresh: Know about her journey, secrets, dating rumors, marriage, lip-lock scene and more RBA

Keerthy Suresh: Know about her journey, secrets, dating rumors, marriage, lip-lock scene and more

Bagalkot Hair Dryer blast: Probe reveals explosive planted for revenge over suspicion of Infidelity; Read more vkp

Bagalkot hair dryer blast: Probe reveals explosive planted for revenge over suspicion of infidelity; Read more

Kolkata Weather Update: Will Cyclone Bring Snowfall? Here's what Meteorological Department has to say RBA

Kolkata Weather Update: Will cyclone bring snowfall? Here's what Meteorological Department has to say

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 681 November 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 681 November 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Manipur unrest: At least 288 central forces deployed amid violence in state gcw

Manipur unrest: At least 288 central forces deployed amid violence in state

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon