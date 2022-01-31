If you don't win, it doesn't matter how great a player you are - Ajit Agarkar on Virat Kohli's grey patch

Virat Kohli is undergoing poor form currently. Notably, he has been without an international century for more than two years. Consequently, Ajit Agarkar has warned that his greatness hardly matters if he doesn't win.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli might be one of the best players in the world right now. However, his recent form says otherwise. He has been without an international century for over two years, while the team has failed to impress, especially in the limited-overs circuit. As a result, former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar feels that Kohli should rediscover his form soon.

While last year, Kohli stepped down from the captaincy role in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), he was controversially dropped from the One-Day Internationals' (ODIs) position. Meanwhile, this month, he also stepped down from the Test role after India failed to win the series in South Africa. On the same note, Agarkar has reckoned that his greatness hardly matters if he fails to win.

"At the end of the day, you're only successful as your team is, and if you don't win, it eventually doesn't matter how great a player you are out on the field. It's not enjoyable playing in the team," Agarkar told Star Sports. He reckoned that the onus is always upon Kohli to perform, judging by the magnitude of a player he is.

"At the moment, he [Kohli] isn't at his best, which is a fact. And, the quicker he discovers his form, it's going to be that much easier for Rohit Sharma to manage then. Virat Kohli's form is a concern, but we all know what a player he is. So hopefully, he discovers his form sooner rather than later," Agarkar added.