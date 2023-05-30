WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Why Ricky Ponting believes Hardik Pandya should feature in crucial Test match

WTC Final 2021-23 occurs between India and Australia at The Oval on June 7. Meanwhile, Ricky Ponting feels Hardik Pandya might be a valuable addition to the Indians.

Batting legend Ricky Ponting feels that India should have picked Hardik Pandya in their squad for the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia in London, saying his all-round abilities could have turned out to be the deciding factor in the one-off game. Pandya has not played a Test since 2018 and has opted to sit out of the five-day format due to ongoing fitness concerns. But, Ponting felt Pandya could have played in the winner-takes-all clash at The Oval from June 7-11 - primarily because he has bowled in almost every game in the just-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) for defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT), which he captains.

"...I thought about the other day for India in this game is how valuable someone like Hardik Pandya could be in a one-off Test match. He is on record saying that the Test match game is probably a little hard on his body. But, for a one-off game... he's been bowling every game through this IPL, and he's bowling quick," Ponting wrote for the ICC Review.

The former Australia captain, also the head coach of Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL, said Pandya could have been the X-factor for the Indian team in the WTC Final beginning on June 7. "He [Pandya] could be that X-factor to pick in a one-off game. Come in and see what he can do with bat and ball. He could be the difference between the two teams," he sensed.

