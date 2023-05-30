Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Why Ricky Ponting believes Hardik Pandya should feature in crucial Test match

    First Published May 30, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

    WTC Final 2021-23 occurs between India and Australia at The Oval on June 7. Meanwhile, Ricky Ponting feels Hardik Pandya might be a valuable addition to the Indians.

    article_image1

    Image credit: Getty

    Batting legend Ricky Ponting feels that India should have picked Hardik Pandya in their squad for the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia in London, saying his all-round abilities could have turned out to be the deciding factor in the one-off game. Pandya has not played a Test since 2018 and has opted to sit out of the five-day format due to ongoing fitness concerns. But, Ponting felt Pandya could have played in the winner-takes-all clash at The Oval from June 7-11 - primarily because he has bowled in almost every game in the just-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) for defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT), which he captains.

    article_image2

    Image credit: Getty

    "...I thought about the other day for India in this game is how valuable someone like Hardik Pandya could be in a one-off Test match. He is on record saying that the Test match game is probably a little hard on his body. But, for a one-off game... he's been bowling every game through this IPL, and he's bowling quick," Ponting wrote for the ICC Review.

    ALSO READ: WTC Final, IND vs AUS - Virat Kohli joins Team India training, Rohit Sharma to hit nets from Tuesday

    article_image3

    Image credit: Getty

    The former Australia captain, also the head coach of Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL, said Pandya could have been the X-factor for the Indian team in the WTC Final beginning on June 7. "He [Pandya] could be that X-factor to pick in a one-off game. Come in and see what he can do with bat and ball. He could be the difference between the two teams," he sensed.

    article_image4

    Image credit: Getty

    The 29-year-old Pandya has played in 11 Tests till now after making his debut in 2017, scoring 532 runs at an average of 31.29 with one hundred and four fifties. He has taken 17 wickets at an average of 31.05. In the 74 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) he has played so far, Pandya has scored 1584 runs at an average of 33.00 and taken 72 wickets. In the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), he has scored 1271 runs from 87 matches and scalped 69 wickets. Pandya led GT to its maiden IPL triumph in 2022 but lost to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in this season's final on Monday.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023 final gt vs csk we did it for MS Dhoni Ravindra Jadeja dedicates Chennai Super Kings 5th title to Thalaiva of cricket snt

    'We did it for MS Dhoni': Ravindra Jadeja dedicates CSK's 5th IPL title to 'Thalaiva' of cricket

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final 2021-23, IND vs AUS, India vs Australia: Virat Kohli joins training, Rohit Sharma to hit nets from Tuesday-ayh

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli joins Team India training, Rohit Sharma to hit nets from Tuesday

    IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: 'Hard thing would be to work hard for nine months' - MS Dhoni on playing another season (WATCH)-ayh

    After clinching 5th IPL title, CSK skipper MS Dhoni breaks his silence over playing another season (WATCH)

    IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: 6-tim winner Ambati Rayudu gladdened to retire with a smile (WATCH)-ayh

    CSK crowned IPL 2023 champion: Can smile for the rest of my life, says Ambati Rayudu (WATCH)

    IPL 2023 Final, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: 'One last hurrah' for MSD MS Dhoni as Ravindra Jadeja The Finisher hands CSK 5th title; fans buoyant-ayh

    'One last hurrah' for Dhoni as CSK beats GT in last-ball thriller to clinch 5th IPL title; fans 'whistle podu'

    Recent Stories

    Centre grants permission to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to travel to US, Cuba anr

    Centre grants permission to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to travel to US, Cuba

    Stars of IPL 2023: Players who made maximum impact snt

    Stars of IPL 2023: Players who made maximum impact

    Delhi crime Sahil has no regrets dumped knife in Rithala police gets 2 day custody gcw

    Delhi crime: Sahil has 'no regrets', dumped knife in Rithala; police gets 2-day custody

    Explosive haul: 2800 gelatin sticks, 6000 detonators in Kerala's Kasaragod anr

    Explosive haul: 2800 gelatin sticks, 6000 detonators in Kerala's Kasaragod

    IPS officer B Dayananda posted as Bengaluru City Commissioner of Police AJR

    BREAKING: IPS officer B Dayananda posted as Bengaluru City Commissioner of Police

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon