    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Virat Kohli can teach you how to go through situations' - Rishabh Pant

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

    Rishabh Pant will be playing his second ICC T20 World Cup and will be willing to deliver India its second title. Meanwhile, he is glad to have Virat Kohli on his side to help him through challenging situations.

    Image credit: Getty

    Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli's tremendous experience benefits in coping with pressure situations, according to star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. He expects to revive his batting partnership with him when India faces arch-rival Pakistan in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at the sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

    Image credit: Getty

    "He [Kohli] can teach you how to go through situations, which might help you in your cricket journey, so it is nice batting with him as always. It's good to have someone with a lot of experience batting with you because he can take you through how to take the game on and maintain that run-a-ball pressure kind of thing," Pant told the T20WC site.

    Image credit: PTI

    India had yielded to Pakistan in the T20WC last year after openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam emphatically chased down 151/7 for a complete 10-wicket triumph. The 25-year-old Pant had counted 53 runs with then-skipper Kohli on the way to his quickfire 39.

    Image credit: PTI

    "I fondly remember that I smacked Hasan Ali for two sixes in the same over. We were trying to get the run rate up because we lost early wickets, and we staged a partnership between Virat and me. We were increasing the run rate, and I smacked him for two sixes with one hand, my special shot," recalled Pant.

    Image credit: PTI

    Emitting about the occasion of playing Pakistan, Pant sounded: "It's always exceptional playing against Pakistan because there is an extraordinary hype around that match. Many emotions are involved for us, the fans, and everyone. It's a different feeling and ambience when you go to the field. And, when you take on the field, you see people cheering here and there. It's a different atmosphere, and when we were singing our national anthem, I got goosebumps."

    (With inputs from PTI)

