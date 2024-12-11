Highest score to Most Valuable Player: Top records of IPL 2024 season

As 2024 draws to a close in a few weeks, let's take a look at the remarkable records achieved in the last season of IPL.

Highest Match Score On April 15th, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore put on a spectacular show. RCB won the toss and chose to bowl. Travis Head's aggressive batting stunned the RCB bowlers.

Travis Head scored 102 runs off 41 balls. Other batsmen also contributed, leading SRH to a massive total of 287. RCB responded aggressively with Dinesh Karthik (83 off 35) and Faf du Plessis (62 off 28) leading the charge, but they could only manage 262. The match saw a combined total of 549 runs.

Marcus Stoinis' dominance Marcus Stoinis, playing for Lucknow Super Giants, delivered an unforgettable performance against Chennai Super Kings. He smashed 124 runs off 63 balls, remaining unbeaten, and leading LSG to victory.

Most Valuable Player West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine has been a key player for Kolkata Knight Riders, excelling in both batting and bowling. His impactful performances have earned him the Most Valuable Player title three times.

Most Runs and Wickets Virat Kohli showcased his brilliance, scoring 741 runs in 15 innings, regaining his form. Harshal Patel, playing for Punjab Kings, took 24 wickets in 14 innings.

Most 50s and 100s Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar each scored five half-centuries. Jos Buttler hit two centuries for Rajasthan Royals, while Suryakumar Yadav scored one for Mumbai Indians.

